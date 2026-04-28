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Home > Education News > RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a short notification for RBI Grade B recruitment 2026.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 28, 2026 12:59:00 IST

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RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a brief notification for RBI Grade B recruitment 2026 for officer-level posts in the General, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) streams. The detailed notification will be available on the official website, rbi.org.in. The online registration will be open from April 29. This officer-level recruitment is one of the toughest recruitment drives in the banking sector and offers good pay and career prospects.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2026: What posts are available

This RBI Grade B recruitment is for Grade B officer-level posts in three streams: General, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).

There are 60 vacancies in this recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected through a 3-stage selection process: preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

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RBI Grade B recruitment 2026: When will registration begin

The RBI Grade B recruitment 2026 application process will be open from April 29 and will end on May 20, 2026.

The application has to be submitted online through the official website within the specified time frame. Applicants are advised to read the full notification before filling the application form.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2026: What is the eligibility

For the general stream, a graduation degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or a postgraduate degree with 55 per cent marks is required. For DEPR and DSIM posts, a master’s degree in economics, statistics or related fields from a recognised university is a must. The age limit is 21 to 30 years. Age relaxation as per government regulations.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2026: What is the selection process

The selection will have three rounds: Round 1: Preliminary examination Round 2: Main examination Round 3: Interview.

Only those candidates who qualify for the aforementioned rounds will be selected for the next round. The final selection will be done on the basis of the performance in the mains and the interview.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2026: What is the salary

The RBI Grade B officer job is believed to have one of the highest salaries and benefits.

The RBI Grade B officer selection certificate salary pays about Rs 150,000 per month (including all the allowances and benefits).

In addition to financial benefits, the RBI Grade B officer role provides assurance of a job, professional development and opportunities to work in the core banking system of India.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2026: How to apply online

The RBI Grade B officer holds one of the highest-paying and most rewarding job positions. The RBI Grade B officer pays around Rs 150,000 per month (including all the allowances and benefits). In addition to a good salary, RBI Grade B recruitment 2026 provides vast job security and professional development opportunities.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Update, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download
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Tags: RBI Grade BRBI Grade B examRBI Grade B notification 2026RBI Grade B recruitment 2026RBI Grade B registration dates 2026

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RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

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RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

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