Home > Education > When Will CBSE Start Class 10 Phase 2 Board Exams 2026? Check Tentative Exam Dates And Full Schedule Here

When Will CBSE Start Class 10 Phase 2 Board Exams 2026? Check Tentative Exam Dates And Full Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a tentative outline for the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exams 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 9, 2026 13:33:02 IST

When Will CBSE Start Class 10 Phase 2 Board Exams 2026? Check Tentative Exam Dates And Full Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a tentative outline for the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exams 2026, offering students an additional opportunity to improve their board exam performance.

The Phase 2 exam, also referred to as the improvement or supplementary examination, is meant for students who want to enhance their scores or clear subjects after the main board examinations. The CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 are scheduled to be conducted earlier, from February 17 to March 9.

Students opting for the second phase will be allowed to appear for up to three subjects to improve their results. The final and detailed date sheet will be published on the official CBSE website.

What is the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exam 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exam 2026 serves as a second opportunity for students within the same academic year. It allows candidates to improve their marks in selected subjects without waiting for the next board examination cycle.

This system is intended to reduce academic pressure and provide students with a fair chance to strengthen their results. Schools are expected to complete practical work, internal assessments, and project evaluations before the improvement exams are conducted.

When will the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exams 2026 be held

Based on the tentative schedule released by the board, the CBSE Class 10 improvement exams 2026 will start on May 15 and continue until June 1.

The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at designated centres across the country.

What is the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 date sheet 2026

The tentative subject-wise schedule for the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 board exams 2026 includes the following key dates:

  • May 15, 2026: Mathematics (Standard and Basic)
  • May 16, 2026: Compartment subjects
  • May 18, 2026: Compartment subjects
  • May 19, 2026: Science
  • May 20, 2026: Compartment subjects
  • May 21, 2026: Compartment subjects
  • May 22, 2026: Social Science
  • May 23, 2026: Compartment subjects
  • May 25, 2026: Compartment subjects
  • May 26, 2026: Languages
  • May 28, 2026: Compartment subjects
  • May 29, 2026: Compartment subjects
  • May 30, 2026: Languages
  • June 1, 2026: Compartment subjects

Where can students check the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 date sheet 2026

Students will be able to access the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 date sheet 2026 through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, once the board publishes the final schedule.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for further updates related to exam guidelines, admit cards, and other announcements regarding the CBSE Board Exams 2026.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 1:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS