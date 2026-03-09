RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT).

RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026
RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 9, 2026 13:00:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Applicants who registered under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 03/2025 can now download their e-call letters from the official regional RRB websites.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Ministry of Railways to fill paramedical vacancies across different categories in the Indian Railways healthcare system.

You Might Be Interested In

With the examination scheduled to begin shortly, the release of the admit card allows candidates to check their examination schedule and centre details in advance.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without the document.

When is the RRB Paramedical exam 2026

According to the official schedule, the RRB Paramedical Computer-Based Test 2026 will be conducted over three days: March 11, March 12, and March 13. The examination will take place at designated centres across the country.

Candidates are advised to check their admit cards carefully to confirm their allotted exam date, shift timing, and reporting time.

What details are mentioned on the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026

The RRB Paramedical hall ticket 2026 contains several important details that candidates must verify after downloading the document.

Key information mentioned on the admit card includes the candidate’s name, registration number, examination date, reporting time, exam shift, and the address of the examination centre. The hall ticket may also carry instructions that candidates must follow on the day of the exam.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the concerned RRB authority.

How to download the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the RRB Paramedical admit card 2026:

  • Visit the official website of the respective regional Railway Recruitment Board.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026.
  • Enter the required login details, such as registration number and date of birth or password.
  • Submit the details to access the admit card.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.

Why is the RRB Paramedical hall ticket important

The RRB Paramedical admit card acts as the official entry pass for the Computer-Based Test. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid admit card and identity proof.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for further updates related to the RRB Paramedical recruitment 2026 and examination process.

Also Read: NMMS Admit Card 2026 Release Expected Soon: Direct Steps To Download

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 1:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026RRB Paramedical admit card downloadRRB Paramedical exam 2026RRB Paramedical hall ticket

RELATED News

NTA NCET 2026 Registration Window Closing Soon: Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Shortly, Check How to Apply Before Deadline

RSSB 4th Grade Document Verification Schedule 2026 Announced: Check Key Dates And Details Here

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam on May 17, Check Full Schedule And Key Dates

CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon, Check How to Download

LATEST NEWS

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Trying To Download The Clip? Think Twice Before You Do That Or You Might Face…

Shalby Hospital inaugurates Oncology Department, organises bike rally to mark International Women’s Day

‘Indian Consumers Are Our Overriding Priority’: S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger ‘Serious Supply Chain Disruption’

Crude Oil: Will G7 Nations Release Emergency Reserves To Stabilise Prices? Here’s What We Know

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Finally Reacts After Rider Allegedly Attempts Suicide During Instagram LIVE, She Said…

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Advertising Tycoon and Shakun Group MD Killed in BMW Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — Massive Net Worth, Wife, Career and More

‘We Were Given False Hopes’: Haryana Mahila Congress General Secretary’s Husband Gaurav Kumar Claims He Paid Crores To Party Leaders For Wife’s Assembly Ticket

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leak: Under Display Face ID, Enhanced Camera Tech, And A20 Chipset—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here
RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here
RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here
RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

QUICK LINKS