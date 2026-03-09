RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Applicants who registered under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 03/2025 can now download their e-call letters from the official regional RRB websites.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Ministry of Railways to fill paramedical vacancies across different categories in the Indian Railways healthcare system.

With the examination scheduled to begin shortly, the release of the admit card allows candidates to check their examination schedule and centre details in advance.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without the document.

When is the RRB Paramedical exam 2026

According to the official schedule, the RRB Paramedical Computer-Based Test 2026 will be conducted over three days: March 11, March 12, and March 13. The examination will take place at designated centres across the country.

Candidates are advised to check their admit cards carefully to confirm their allotted exam date, shift timing, and reporting time.

What details are mentioned on the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026

The RRB Paramedical hall ticket 2026 contains several important details that candidates must verify after downloading the document.

Key information mentioned on the admit card includes the candidate’s name, registration number, examination date, reporting time, exam shift, and the address of the examination centre. The hall ticket may also carry instructions that candidates must follow on the day of the exam.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the concerned RRB authority.

How to download the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the RRB Paramedical admit card 2026:

Visit the official website of the respective regional Railway Recruitment Board.

On the homepage, click on the link for RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026.

Enter the required login details, such as registration number and date of birth or password.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.

Why is the RRB Paramedical hall ticket important

The RRB Paramedical admit card acts as the official entry pass for the Computer-Based Test. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid admit card and identity proof.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for further updates related to the RRB Paramedical recruitment 2026 and examination process.

