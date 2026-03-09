NMMS Admit Card 2026 Release Expected Soon: Direct Steps To Download

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is expected to release the NMMS Admit Card 2026 for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination soon on the respective official websites of participating states.

Students who have registered for the scholarship examination will be able to download their hall tickets once the link becomes active.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without carrying a valid printed copy of the hall ticket.

The NMMS examination is conducted to identify and support meritorious students from economically weaker sections. Selected candidates receive financial assistance to continue their studies from Class 9 to Class 12.

What details will the NMMS Admit Card 2026 contain

The NMMS admit card 2026 will include several important details related to the examination and the candidate. Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it.

Key details on the admit card usually include the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, examination time, and the address of the allotted exam centre. It may also include important exam-day instructions issued by the concerned authorities.

According to reports, the NMMS Bihar admit card 2026 has already been released on the official website, scert.bihar.in.

What are the NMMS qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for the NMMS exam generally vary by category. Students from the general category are usually required to secure at least 40 percent marks, while the minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST candidates are typically 32 percent.

However, the final selection depends on the state-wise merit list and the scholarship quota allocated to each state.

What is the NMMS exam pattern 2026

The NMMS examination 2026 is designed to assess both the intellectual ability and academic knowledge of students. The test is divided into two main sections:

Mental Ability Test (MAT): This section evaluates a student’s logical reasoning and analytical skills. Questions are usually based on topics such as analogy, classification, numerical series, pattern recognition, and hidden figures.

Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT): This section measures academic understanding based on the Class 7 and Class 8 syllabus. It typically covers subjects including science, mathematics, and social studies.

Each section contains 90 multiple-choice questions, and candidates are given 90 minutes to complete each section of the paper.

How to download the NMMS Admit Card 2026

Students can follow these steps to download the NMMS hall ticket 2026 once it is released:

Visit the official website of the respective State Education Board or SCERT.

Click on the link for “NMMS Admit Card 2026” on the homepage.

Enter the required login details, such as registration number and date of birth.

Submit the information to access the admit card.

Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website of their respective state education board for the latest updates regarding the NMMS examination and admit card release.

