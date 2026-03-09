LIVE TV
Home > Education > NTA NCET 2026 Registration Window Closing Soon: Direct Link To Apply Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 9, 2026 11:46:48 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 on March 10.

Candidates interested in the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) must complete their applications through the official website before the deadline.

Scores obtained in NCET will be used for admission to ITEP programmes offered by Central and State universities. Select institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, and Regional Institutes of Education, will also accept NCET scores for their teacher education programmes.

NCET has become the primary entrance examination for admission to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme. The four-year undergraduate course combines subject-based learning with professional teacher training, aiming to prepare qualified educators under the new teacher education framework.

What are the important dates for NCET ITEP 2026

The National Testing Agency has already announced the schedule for the application and examination process. Candidates are advised to keep track of the following key dates:

  • Last date to submit application: March 10, 2026
  • NCET 2026 examination date: April 17, 2026
  • Application correction window: March 12 to March 14, 2026
  • Last date to pay application fee: March 11, 2026

Applicants who complete their registrations will be able to make corrections to certain fields in the form during the designated correction window.

How to apply for NTA NCET ITEP registration 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process:

  • Visit the official NCET website.
  • Register using basic personal details.
  • Fill in the required academic and personal information in the application form.
  • Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
  • Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Where is the direct link for NCET ITEP registration 2026

Candidates can submit their applications through the official portals, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/NCET. The registration link is available on the homepage under the NCET 2026 section.

Applicants are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. For detailed instructions and updates related to NCET 2026, candidates should regularly check the official NTA website.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 11:46 AM IST
