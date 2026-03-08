NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Shortly, Check How to Apply Before Deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NEET UG 2026 registration window. Candidates who have not completed the application process must submit their forms on the official portal before the deadline.

According to the official schedule, the NEET UG 2026 exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026, in a single shift at examination centres in India and select international locations.

What is the NEET UG 2026 registration deadline

The NEET UG 2026 application process will conclude on March 8, 2026, with the portal closing later in the evening. Candidates who intend to appear for the exam must complete the registration and submit their forms on the official website before the deadline.

Applicants are advised to verify all details carefully before submitting the form to avoid errors that may require correction later.

When will the NEET UG 2026 correction window open

After the application deadline, NTA will open the NEET UG 2026 correction window from March 10 to March 12, 2026.

During this period, candidates who have already submitted their forms will be able to log in to the NEET portal and modify certain fields in their applications.

Typically, candidates may edit details such as preferred exam city, category or sub-category, medium of the question paper, and uploaded photograph or signature.

However, core personal information like name, date of birth, email ID, and registered mobile number usually cannot be changed after submission.

What happens after the NEET UG 2026 correction window

Once the correction facility closes, the next update expected for candidates is the NEET UG 2026 exam city intimation slip. This document informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located, allowing them to plan travel arrangements.

The NEET UG 2026 admit card is likely to be released in the last week of April on the official website.

What are the key dates for NEET UG 2026

Here are the important dates for the NEET UG 2026 exam schedule:

Last date to apply: March 8, 2026

Application correction window: March 10–12, 2026

Exam city intimation slip: Expected in mid-April 2026

Admit card release: Last week of April 2026

NEET UG 2026 exam date: May 3, 2026

Candidates must carry their NEET UG admit card and a valid photo identification document to the examination centre on the day of the test.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for the latest updates on NEET UG 2026, including admit card release and exam-related instructions.