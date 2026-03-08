RSSB 4th Grade Document Verification Schedule 2026 Announced: Check Key Dates And Details Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has published the document verification schedule for Rajasthan 4th Grade recruitment 2026 on its official website.

Candidates who were shortlisted earlier in the recruitment process can now check the DV dates and instructions at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is one of the largest state-level hiring processes this year, with more than 53,000 Class IV vacancies announced for different government departments across Rajasthan.

Earlier, RSSB had announced the result and shortlist for document verification on January 16, 2026. Candidates whose names appeared in that list must now attend the verification process according to the newly announced schedule.

What is the RSSB 4th Grade DV schedule 2026

The RSSB 4th Grade DV schedule 2026 outlines the dates and venues where shortlisted candidates must appear for document verification.

This stage is a crucial part of the recruitment process and is conducted to confirm the authenticity of the information submitted during the application.

Officials will verify the educational qualifications, identity details, and category certificates of candidates before the final selection list is prepared.

Who must appear for Rajasthan 4th Grade document verification

Candidates who qualified in the written examination and were included in the document verification shortlist must attend the DV round.

The shortlist was prepared based on candidate performance in the written test and category-wise cut-offs determined by the board.

Only candidates who complete the verification stage will be eligible for the final selection to Class IV posts in Rajasthan government departments.

What documents are required for RSSB 4th Grade

Candidates must carry original documents along with self-attested photocopies during the verification process. These generally include:

Educational qualification certificates

Identity proof

Caste or category certificates (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

Other documents mentioned in the official notification

Candidates who fail to produce valid documents or whose information does not match the details submitted during the application may face cancellation of candidature.

How to check the RSSB 4th Grade DV schedule 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access the RSSB 4th Grade document verification schedule:

Visit the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the “Latest News/Notifications” or “Results” section.

Click on the link related to Rajasthan 4th Grade DV Schedule 2026.

Download the official notification in PDF format.

Check the verification date, reporting time, and venue mentioned in the document.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions before appearing for the verification process.

After the completion of the document verification process, RSSB is expected to release the final selection list for appointment to 4th Grade posts in different Rajasthan government departments. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates.

