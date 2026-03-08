JEE Advanced 2026 Exam on May 17, Check Full Schedule And Key Dates

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date. According to the official schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) will be conducted on May 17, 2026 (Sunday) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across the country.

JEE Advanced is considered one of the most competitive entrance examinations in India. Only candidates who qualify for the JEE Main exam and meet the eligibility criteria are allowed to appear for this test.

Clearing JEE Advanced enables students to seek admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

When will JEE Advanced 2026 be conducted

According to the official notification released by IIT Roorkee, the JEE Advanced 2026 exam will be held on May 17.

The exam will follow a computer-based format, where candidates will answer questions using computer systems at their assigned test centres. The CBT format ensures uniformity and transparency in the examination process.

What is the JEE Advanced 2026 exam schedule

The JEE Advanced 2026 schedule includes two compulsory papers that candidates must attempt on the same day. Both papers will cover Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The official exam timings are:

Paper 1: 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM IST

Paper 2: 02:30 PM – 05:30 PM IST

Candidates must appear for both papers, as performance in both sections is considered while preparing the final results.

What is JEE Advanced 2026

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is the gateway for admission to several prestigious programmes at the IITs. These programmes include:

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Bachelor of Science (BS)

Dual degree programmes such as BTech–MTech

Integrated science and engineering courses

The examination is designed to assess students’ conceptual understanding, analytical thinking and problem-solving ability in core subjects.

Why is JEE Advanced considered a challenging exam

The JEE Advanced examination is widely known for its rigorous question patterns and emphasis on conceptual clarity. Unlike many other entrance exams, it focuses heavily on analytical reasoning and multi-step problem solving.

The exam structure tests students’ ability to apply theoretical knowledge from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics to complex problems, making it one of the toughest engineering entrance tests in the country.

Where can candidates check JEE Advanced 2026 updates

Candidates preparing for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding registration dates, admit card release, exam guidelines, and other important announcements.

With the exam scheduled for May, aspirants are expected to continue their preparation while keeping track of official notifications to avoid missing any important deadlines.