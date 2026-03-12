LIVE TV
Home > Education > RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Expected By March 20, Over 10 Lakh Students Await

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Expected By March 20, Over 10 Lakh Students Await

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon on its official website.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 12, 2026 17:26:23 IST

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Expected By March 20, Over 10 Lakh Students Await

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 by March 20, according to board secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore. 

Speaking at a press conference, Rathore shared updates about the examination process, the number of candidates, and the arrangements made to ensure the smooth conduct of the board exams.

The RBSE Class 10 examinations 2026 were held from February 12 to February 28 across multiple centres in the state. The board has now begun the evaluation process and aims to complete it in time for the expected result announcement later this month.

How many students appeared for RBSE board exams 2026

A large number of students registered for the RBSE board examinations 2026. According to official data, 10,68,078 students registered for the Secondary (Class 10) examination, while 9,09,087 candidates enrolled for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination.

Apart from these, 7,811 students registered for the Praveshika examination, and 4,122 candidates enrolled for the Senior Upadhyay examination. These examinations are also conducted by the board as part of its academic assessment system.

The large participation reflects the scale at which the Rajasthan board conducts its annual examinations across the state.

How were RBSE Class 10 exams conducted across Rajasthan

The RBSE Class 10 exams 2026 were conducted at 6,195 examination centres throughout Rajasthan. To maintain transparency and prevent malpractice, the board implemented several administrative and monitoring measures.

Joint flying squads and inspection teams were deployed in collaboration with the education department. Nearly 150 joint directors and district education officers supervised these inspection teams and monitored examination centres during the exam period.

These arrangements were aimed at ensuring discipline and maintaining the integrity of the board examinations.

How did RBSE monitor exams through control rooms and CCTV

To strengthen monitoring, RBSE set up a centralised examination control room at its headquarters in Ajmer. The facility functioned round the clock, including on holidays, during the entire examination period.

Large display screens and around 30 laptops were used to monitor CCTV feeds and information from examination centres. Whenever complaints were received, flying squads were immediately dispatched to investigate and address the issue.

In addition, 274 CCTV cameras were installed across 167 examination centres to enhance surveillance. A separate communication control room with five dedicated telephone lines was also established to facilitate quick coordination between officials.

When will RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 be declared

After the completion of the examinations, answer sheets were collected and stored securely through 66 collection centres set up across the state.

To speed up the result process, RBSE has established centralised evaluation centres where 30,915 teachers are currently engaged in checking answer scripts. Based on the progress of the evaluation work, the board expects to release the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 by March 20.

The board is also considering conducting secondary examinations twice a year from 2027, possibly in February and May, subject to approval from the state government. The proposal aims to provide students with more opportunities to improve their performance.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 5:24 PM IST
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Expected By March 20, Over 10 Lakh Students Await

QUICK LINKS