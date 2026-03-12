NEET UG 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check Steps To Edit Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the NEET UG 2026 correction window, allowing registered candidates to edit specific details in their application forms. Applicants who have already submitted the form can now make necessary corrections by visiting the official website.

According to the official notification, the correction facility will remain available until March 14, 2026, 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to review their submitted information carefully and update any incorrect details within this period. The agency has clarified that no changes will be permitted once the correction window closes.

When will the NEET UG 2026 exam be held

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026 (Sunday). The test will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST.

The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode (offline) at designated test centres across India and selected international locations. NEET UG remains the primary entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the admit card, exam instructions, and other announcements.

How to use the NEET UG 2026 correction window

Candidates who wish to update their details in the NEET UG 2026 application form can follow a few simple steps online. First, they should visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, they need to click on the link related to the NEET UG 2026 correction window. After logging in using their application number and password, candidates can access their submitted application form.

Once the form opens, applicants may edit the permitted fields and review the changes carefully. If any modification affects the application fee, the additional amount must be paid before submitting the updated form. Candidates should download the confirmation page after submitting the corrected form for future reference.

Which fields can be edited in the NEET UG 2026 form

During the correction period, candidates are allowed to modify selected details in their application form. These include educational qualification details for Class 10 and Class 12, the state or Union Territory where the Class 12 examination was passed or will be attempted, and category or PwD status.

Applicants may also update their signature, preferred exam city, and medium of examination. In addition, the agency has allowed candidates to correct either their father’s details or their mother’s details, including name, occupation, and qualification.

If the modification results in a higher application fee, candidates will need to pay the difference. However, the agency has stated that any excess fee already paid will not be refunded.

Why is the NEET UG 2026 correction window important

The NTA has described the correction window as a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify errors in their application forms. Incorrect information may lead to complications during the examination or admission process, making this step crucial.

For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or write to neetug@nta.ac.in for support.

Also Read: RTE Rajasthan Lottery Result 2026–27 Announced At rajpsp.nic.in