RTE Rajasthan Lottery Result 2026–27 Announced At rajpsp.nic.in

The Rajasthan Education Department has announced the RTE Admission Lottery Result 2026–27 for students seeking admission to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The result was released on March 12 on the official portal, allowing parents to check whether their child has been allotted a seat under the RTE quota.

More than 6.3 lakh students had applied for admission to private schools through the RTE scheme this year. The selection process is carried out through a computerised lottery system to ensure transparency in allotting free seats reserved for economically weaker sections.

Parents whose children have been selected must now complete the next stage of the admission process, including document verification and school reporting.

How to check Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2026–27

Parents can check the Rajasthan RTE lottery result 2026–27 by visiting the official website, rajpsp.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to select the option titled School Admission Status or Centralized Lottery Result-School Wise.

After that, parents should choose the By School Location option and enter the required details such as district, block, gram panchayat or urban local body, village or ward, and the name of the school. Once the captcha code is entered, the list of selected students will appear on the screen.

Another option available on the portal is “Student Online Application and Reporting.” By entering the application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number, parents can directly view the allotted school and the admission status of the student.

Which documents are required for RTE admission verification

Selection through the RTE lottery system does not guarantee automatic admission. Parents must complete the document verification process at the allotted school before admission is confirmed.

Some of the key documents required during verification include an income certificate showing annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh, a domicile certificate, and a birth certificate as age proof.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories may also need to provide a caste certificate, while families under the Below Poverty Line category should submit a BPL card if applicable.

Once the documents are verified successfully, the school will confirm the student’s admission through the online system.

When should parents report to the allotted school

Parents whose children have been selected in the Rajasthan RTE admission lottery 2026–27 must report to the allotted school within the specified timeline.

According to the schedule, the first round of school reporting is expected to take place from March 13 to March 21, 2026. Parents are advised to visit the school within this period to complete the admission formalities.

The RTE admission process aims to provide equal educational opportunities by reserving seats for children from economically weaker families in private schools across Rajasthan.