CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

The CPCT admit card 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets once the link is activated.

According to the schedule, the CPCT exam 2026 will be conducted from March 13 to March 15, 2026, at designated examination centres.

The admit card is a mandatory document that candidates must carry on the day of the examination. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

The CPCT exam serves as an important benchmark for assessing computer proficiency and is often required for various government job recruitments in Madhya Pradesh.

Why is the CPCT exam important

The Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) evaluates candidates’ skills in areas such as typing, computer operations, and digital literacy. The certification is widely used as a qualifying requirement for several government job positions in Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates who clear the test demonstrate their ability to handle computer-based tasks required in administrative and clerical roles.

When will the CPCT admit card 2026 be released

The CPCT 2026 admit card is expected to be made available shortly on the official portal. Candidates will need to log in to the website using their registered credentials to access the document.

Once released, applicants should download the admit card as soon as possible and carefully check all the details mentioned on it.

How to download the CPCT admit card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their CPCT 2026 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at cpct.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for the CPCT admit card 2026

Enter the required login details on the portal

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the document and take a printout for the examination day

It is advisable to keep multiple copies of the admit card for safety.

What documents are required at the CPCT exam centre

Apart from the CPCT admit card, candidates must carry a valid government-issued identity proof to the examination centre.

Accepted identity documents include Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, or Passport. The ID proof must be original and clearly readable, as it will be verified before entry into the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CPCT website for the latest updates regarding the CPCT admit card 2026 and other examination-related instructions.