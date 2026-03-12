CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

The CPCT admit card 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website for the exam scheduled from March 13 to 15, 2026.

CPCT Admit Card 2026
CPCT Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 12, 2026 15:36:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

The CPCT admit card 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets once the link is activated.

According to the schedule, the CPCT exam 2026 will be conducted from March 13 to March 15, 2026, at designated examination centres.

The admit card is a mandatory document that candidates must carry on the day of the examination. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

You Might Be Interested In

The CPCT exam serves as an important benchmark for assessing computer proficiency and is often required for various government job recruitments in Madhya Pradesh.

Why is the CPCT exam important

The Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) evaluates candidates’ skills in areas such as typing, computer operations, and digital literacy. The certification is widely used as a qualifying requirement for several government job positions in Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates who clear the test demonstrate their ability to handle computer-based tasks required in administrative and clerical roles.

When will the CPCT admit card 2026 be released

The CPCT 2026 admit card is expected to be made available shortly on the official portal. Candidates will need to log in to the website using their registered credentials to access the document.

Once released, applicants should download the admit card as soon as possible and carefully check all the details mentioned on it.

How to download the CPCT admit card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their CPCT 2026 hall ticket:

  • Visit the official website at cpct.mp.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link for the CPCT admit card 2026
  • Enter the required login details on the portal
  • The admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download the document and take a printout for the examination day

It is advisable to keep multiple copies of the admit card for safety.

What documents are required at the CPCT exam centre

Apart from the CPCT admit card, candidates must carry a valid government-issued identity proof to the examination centre.

Accepted identity documents include Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, or Passport. The ID proof must be original and clearly readable, as it will be verified before entry into the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CPCT website for the latest updates regarding the CPCT admit card 2026 and other examination-related instructions.

Also Read: NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply
First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CPCT Admit CardCPCT admit card 2026CPCT Admit Card DownloadCPCT exam

RELATED News

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper Review, Difficulty Level And Student Feedback

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon, Check How To Download And Key Details Here

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Marksheet Out, Here’s How To Download Marksheet And Calculate Scores

Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 883 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts Here

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving ‘Kidney-Touching’ Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

LPG Crisis Across India: Black Market Prices Rise To Rs 3,000 As Shortage Hits Homes, Restaurants; Check City-Wise Rates From Delhi To Bengaluru

Anand Deverakonda Joins Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Groove On ‘Sancharame’, Watch The Fun Video!

LPG Cylinders Shortage Impact: HCL Offers WFH, Infosys Trims Canteen Menu And IRCTC May Halt Train Meals

CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

British Airways Pilot Arrested For Secretly Filming Sex With 16 Women, Victim’s Laptop Reveals Shocking Truth

Strait Of Hormuz Blocked: Can Saudi & UAE Pipelines Replace This Crucial Oil Route? Check All Alternate Routes

CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download
CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download
CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download
CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

QUICK LINKS