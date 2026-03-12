CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

Radhika is a journalist with two years of experience covering education, competitive exams, and student-focused developments. She reports on exam notifications, results, admissions, scholarships, and academic policies, helping students stay updated with important information.
Known for her clear and reader-friendly writing, she simplifies complex education updates into accessible stories that guide aspirants, students, and parents. She is also interested in highlighting inspiring student journeys and grassroots education initiatives.
For queries or story tips, you can reach out to her on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Hitkariradz