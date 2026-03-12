NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates interested in teaching positions in institutions offering courses in Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy can now submit their applications online.

The registration window opened on March 11, 2026, and eligible applicants can complete the process until April 2, 2026. According to the official schedule, the NTET 2026 examination will be conducted on April 28, 2026.

Who can apply for NTET 2026

The National Teachers Eligibility Test is designed for candidates who aspire to become faculty members in colleges that teach traditional medical systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

Clearing the NTET exam is a mandatory eligibility requirement for teaching roles in these medical institutions.

What are the important dates for NTET 2026

Candidates planning to appear for the NTET 2026 exam should keep track of the key dates announced by the authorities:

Application start date: March 11, 2026

Last date to submit application: April 2, 2026

Last date to pay application fee: April 3, 2026

Application correction window: April 4 to April 6, 2026

NTET 2026 exam date: April 28, 2026

The correction window will allow applicants to modify certain details in their submitted forms, including personal information and uploaded documents.

How to apply for NTET 2026

Candidates can complete the NTET 2026 application process online by following a few steps:

Go to the official website of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

On the homepage, select the “NTET 2026 Apply Online” option.

Complete the registration by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address.

Fill out the application form with the required personal and educational information.

Upload the necessary documents, including your photograph and signature.

Proceed to pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

After submitting the form, download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants are advised to carefully review all the details before submitting the form.

Why is the NTET exam important for teaching careers

The NTET exam plays a crucial role in determining the eligibility of candidates who wish to pursue teaching careers in institutions offering courses in Indian systems of medicine.

Those who qualify for the examination become eligible to apply for faculty positions in colleges teaching Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

With the exam scheduled for April 28, 2026, candidates are advised to complete their registrations on time and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card, exam pattern, and further instructions.

