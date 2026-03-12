NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
Home > Education > NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026.

NTET 2026 Applications
NTET 2026 Applications

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 12, 2026 15:12:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates interested in teaching positions in institutions offering courses in Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy can now submit their applications online.

The registration window opened on March 11, 2026, and eligible applicants can complete the process until April 2, 2026. According to the official schedule, the NTET 2026 examination will be conducted on April 28, 2026.

Who can apply for NTET 2026

The National Teachers Eligibility Test is designed for candidates who aspire to become faculty members in colleges that teach traditional medical systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

You Might Be Interested In

Clearing the NTET exam is a mandatory eligibility requirement for teaching roles in these medical institutions.

What are the important dates for NTET 2026

Candidates planning to appear for the NTET 2026 exam should keep track of the key dates announced by the authorities:

  • Application start date: March 11, 2026
  • Last date to submit application: April 2, 2026
  • Last date to pay application fee: April 3, 2026
  • Application correction window: April 4 to April 6, 2026
  • NTET 2026 exam date: April 28, 2026

The correction window will allow applicants to modify certain details in their submitted forms, including personal information and uploaded documents.

How to apply for NTET 2026

Candidates can complete the NTET 2026 application process online by following a few steps:

  • Go to the official website of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).
  • On the homepage, select the “NTET 2026 Apply Online” option.
  • Complete the registration by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address.
  • Fill out the application form with the required personal and educational information.
  • Upload the necessary documents, including your photograph and signature.
  • Proceed to pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.
  • After submitting the form, download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants are advised to carefully review all the details before submitting the form.

Why is the NTET exam important for teaching careers

The NTET exam plays a crucial role in determining the eligibility of candidates who wish to pursue teaching careers in institutions offering courses in Indian systems of medicine.

Those who qualify for the examination become eligible to apply for faculty positions in colleges teaching Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

With the exam scheduled for April 28, 2026, candidates are advised to complete their registrations on time and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card, exam pattern, and further instructions.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 English Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper Review, Difficulty Level And Student Feedback

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: NTET 2026NTET 2026 ApplicationsNTET 2026 exam dateNTET 2026 notificationNTET exam

RELATED News

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper Review, Difficulty Level And Student Feedback

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon, Check How To Download And Key Details Here

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Marksheet Out, Here’s How To Download Marksheet And Calculate Scores

Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 883 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts Here

LATEST NEWS

British Airways Pilot Arrested For Secretly Filming Sex With 16 Women, Victim’s Laptop Reveals Shocking Truth

Strait Of Hormuz Blocked: Can Saudi & UAE Pipelines Replace This Crucial Oil Route? Check All Alternate Routes

Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

Kolkata’s Startup, Yes Sir Secures Funding to Expand Men-Only At-Home Massage and Grooming Services across India

Who Is G Sudhakaran? Kerala Two-Term Minister Quits CPI(M) Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Set To Contest As Independent In A Major Setback For Ruling Government

Boss Calls Her ‘Potato’ At Work: Irish Woman Wins Rs 29 Lakh In Harassment Case

Naga Chaitanya’s Jaw-Dropping Six-Pack Abs Look For Vrushakarma- But Why Are Fans Dragging Samantha and Calling Her ‘Unlucky’?

‘Made In Korea’ X Review: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin Create A Beautiful Indo-Korean Connection You Didn’t Expect

NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply
NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply
NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply
NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

QUICK LINKS