CBSE Class 12 English Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper Review, Difficulty Level And Student Feedback

The CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2026 was conducted on March 12 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at centres across the country.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 12, 2026 14:10:51 IST

The CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2026 was conducted on March 12 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at centres across the country.

As candidates walked out of the examination centres after the three-hour paper, many described the exam as manageable and largely aligned with their classroom preparation.

Initial reactions from students suggested that the question paper closely followed the NCERT syllabus and the pattern used in school-level pre-board exams.

Most candidates felt the overall difficulty level ranged from easy to moderate, though a few noted slight variations between different sets of the question paper.

How was the CBSE Class 12 English exam 2026 in difficulty level

According to student feedback, the exam was generally straightforward. Many questions were based on themes and chapters from the NCERT textbooks, which made it easier for students who had prepared thoroughly throughout the academic year.

Candidates said the structure of the paper felt familiar, particularly because the format resembled the pattern used in their pre-board assessments. As a result, several students reported that they were able to complete the paper comfortably within the allotted time.

Students pointed out some differences in the level of difficulty across the sets. Sets 1 and 2 were widely considered easier, while Set 3 appeared slightly more challenging for some candidates.

One reason cited by students was the absence of multiple-choice questions in the first section of Set 3, which made that version feel somewhat lengthier. Despite this variation, the overall response from students remained largely positive.

What did students say about the English board exam

Many students said the CBSE Class 12 English exam 2026 felt familiar and manageable. According to several candidates, the overall difficulty level ranged from easy to moderate, with many questions resembling those they had practised during school pre-board examinations.

Students also noted that candidates who had studied the NCERT chapters thoroughly were able to answer most questions without much difficulty.

The paper largely focused on concepts and themes covered in the prescribed textbooks, which helped well-prepared students attempt the exam with confidence.

Several students further observed that the exam mainly tested their understanding of the literature texts and their ability to follow writing formats practised during the academic year. Overall, many candidates described the paper as balanced and scoring.

What was the CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern 2026

Students reported that Section A (Reading) was straightforward and closely followed the pattern seen in CBSE sample papers available on the official website. Most candidates found the passages and questions manageable.

In Section B (Writing Skills), the questions were largely familiar and based on formats students had practised during the year. However, some candidates pointed out a small detail in the job application question that could confuse slower learners.

In Section C (Literature), most questions were based on the prescribed NCERT textbooks. Reference-to-context questions were considered simple for students who had practised sample papers.

The five-mark literature questions were competency-based but were not considered difficult for candidates who had prepared thoroughly.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 2:02 PM IST
