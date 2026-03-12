LIVE TV
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon, Check How To Download And Key Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip soon on the official website.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 12, 2026 13:31:11 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip soon on the official website.

Once available, candidates who registered for the April session will be able to check the city allotted for their examination centre.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the city slip by logging in to the official portal using their application number and date of birth.

The city intimation slip is released in advance to give candidates enough time to make travel arrangements if their exam city is different from their place of residence.

What are the key dates for JEE Main 2026 Session 2

Candidates appearing for the April session should keep track of the following important dates:

  • Application window: February 1 to February 25, 2026
  • Application correction window: Late February 2026
  • City intimation slip release: Expected in March 2026
  • Admit card release: Likely in the last week of March
  • Examination dates: April 2 to April 9, 2026

Only candidates who completed the application process successfully will be able to access the city slip and admit card.

Is the JEE Main city slip the same as the admit card

The JEE Main city intimation slip is different from the admit card. The slip only informs candidates about the exam city allotted to them.

Details such as the exact examination centre address, reporting time, and exam shift will be mentioned in the admit card. The admit cards are expected to be released a few days before the examination begins.

Therefore, candidates must download the admit card separately once it is made available.

How to download JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip

Candidates can follow these steps once the city slip link is activated on the official website:

  • Visit the official JEE Main website
  • Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip
  • Enter the application number and date of birth
  • The city slip will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the document for reference

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while accessing the document.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip and admit card release.

Why is JEE Main important for IIT admissions

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is conducted twice every year, usually in January and April. Candidates are allowed to appear in both sessions, and the best score is considered for ranking.

Students who qualify in JEE Main become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top engineering institutions in India.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:31 PM IST
Tags: JEE Main 2026JEE Main city intimation slipJEE Main Session 2JEE Main Session 2 city slip

