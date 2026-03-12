LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the notification for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026.

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification
UPSC CMS 2026 Notification

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 12, 2026 12:39:13 IST

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the notification for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026.

Candidates interested in appearing for the examination can now submit their applications online through the official website.

According to the notification, the application process began on March 11, 2026, and will remain open until March 31, 2026. The examination is scheduled to take place on August 2, 2026, as per the UPSC exam calendar.

The Combined Medical Services examination is conducted every year to recruit medical professionals for various departments and healthcare services under the central government.

Who is eligible for UPSC CMS 2026

Candidates applying for the examination must have completed both the written and practical components of the final MBBS examination. Those currently studying in the final year of MBBS can also apply.

However, such candidates will be required to submit proof of passing the final MBBS examination before the completion of the recruitment process.

What are the key dates for UPSC CMS 2026

Applicants should keep track of the important dates related to the examination process:

  • Notification release: March 11, 2026
  • Application start date: March 11, 2026
  • Last date to apply: March 31, 2026
  • Date of Examination: August 2, 2026

The examination is held at the national level and provides an opportunity for medical graduates to enter government healthcare services.

Which posts are offered through UPSC CMS 2026

Candidates who qualify through the examination can be appointed to different medical positions in central government services.

These include roles such as Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in the Central Health Service, and Medical Officer positions in municipal bodies and other government health departments.

These roles offer MBBS graduates an opportunity to work in public healthcare systems with stable government employment.

How can candidates apply for UPSC CMS 2026

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
  • Find and click on the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2026 application link.
  • Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if you have not registered earlier.
  • Fill in the application form with the required personal and educational details.
  • Upload the necessary documents and pay the prescribed application fee.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should read the official notification carefully and complete the application process well before the March 31 deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:39 PM IST
UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in
UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in
UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in
UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

