UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Marksheet Out, Here’s How To Download Marksheet And Calculate Scores

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marksheets for candidates who appeared in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Aspirants can now check their detailed scores on the commission’s official website.

With the document now available, candidates can review how many marks they secured in each stage that contributed to their final score.

The marksheet gives candidates a paper-wise breakup of their performance in the Mains written examination and the Personality Test.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted every year to recruit officers for several central services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Thousands of candidates appear for the exam annually, making it one of the most competitive recruitment processes in the country.

How to check UPSC CSE 2025 marksheet

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their marksheet directly from the UPSC website.

To access it, visit upsconline.gov.in and look for the “What’s New” section on the homepage. Click on the link related to the Civil Services Examination 2025 marksheet. The document will open as a PDF file.

Candidates can search their roll number or name in the document using the Ctrl + F function. Once located, they can download and keep a copy of the marksheet for future use.

How is the UPSC CSE final score calculated

The final merit list of the Civil Services Examination is based on marks obtained in the Mains written examination and the Personality Test.

The Mains stage carries a total of 1750 marks, while the Personality Test or interview accounts for 275 marks. Together, these two stages add up to 2025 marks, which determine a candidate’s position in the final merit list.

Scores from the Preliminary examination are not counted in the final ranking. The preliminary stage only serves as a screening test to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination.

What information does the UPSC marksheet contain

The marksheet includes several key details related to a candidate’s performance in the examination process.

It lists the candidate’s name and roll number along with marks secured in each paper of the Mains examination. The document also shows the total marks obtained in the written stage and the score received in the Personality Test.

In addition, the marksheet mentions the candidate’s final aggregate marks, category, and rank.

The release of the marksheet helps candidates better understand their performance and assess how they fared in different papers. For many aspirants planning to appear again, these details can offer useful insight into the marks required to secure a rank in future attempts.

