Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 883 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts Here

The State Selection Board Odisha (SSB) has started the application process for the recruitment of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk posts in higher education institutions across the state.

Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 18:40:25 IST

The State Selection Board Odisha (SSB) has started the application process for the recruitment of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk posts in higher education institutions across the state. The recruitment drive is to fill 883 vacancies in government-run colleges, universities, and administrative offices.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website from March 11, 2026. The last date to apply for the posts is April 13, 2026.

Candidates interested in applying are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

What is the Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026 about

The recruitment process has been launched to strengthen administrative support in institutions operating under the Higher Education Department of Odisha.

Selected candidates will be appointed as Junior Assistants or Junior Clerks in various government colleges, state public universities, and administrative offices across Odisha. These roles mainly involve clerical, documentation, and office management responsibilities within educational institutions.

The recruitment drive is considered a major opportunity for graduates seeking government jobs in the state’s higher education sector.

How many vacancies are available under the Odisha SSB recruitment

According to the official notification, a total of 883 posts have been announced.

These vacancies will be filled across multiple institutions, including government colleges, public universities, and offices functioning under the higher education department. The appointments are expected to improve the efficiency of administrative operations in these institutions.

Who is eligible to apply for Odisha SSB Junior Assistant and Clerk posts

Candidates applying for the recruitment must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

In addition to academic qualifications, applicants may also be required to have basic knowledge of computer applications since the role involves handling office records, documentation, and other administrative tasks.

Candidates should carefully check the official notification to understand the complete eligibility requirements.

What is the age limit for Odisha SSB recruitment 2026

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not more than 42 years of age to apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

How can candidates apply for the Odisha SSB recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the State Selection Board, Odisha.

On the homepage, applicants need to click on the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk recruitment link. After completing the registration process, candidates must fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee online.

Once submitted, candidates should download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 6:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS