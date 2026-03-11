LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB Nursing Superintendent Exam 2026 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket For Exam Here

RRB Nursing Superintendent Exam 2026 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket For Exam Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the Nursing Superintendent recruitment examination 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 17:57:16 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the Nursing Superintendent recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official RRB websites.

The recruitment examination is being conducted under CEN No. 03/2025 to fill 272 Nursing Superintendent posts, also known as Staff Nurse positions, in the Indian Railways’ paramedical category.

Applicants must carry the printed admit card along with a valid identity proof to the examination centre on the day of the test.

How to download the RRB Nursing Superintendent admit card

The admit card has been released online and is available on the official portal of the Railway Recruitment Board as well as its regional websites.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) between March 11 and March 13, 2026, can access their hall tickets by logging in using their registration credentials.

After downloading the document, candidates should check all the details carefully to ensure there are no errors.

What details are mentioned on the RRB Nursing Superintendent admit card

The hall ticket contains important information required for appearing in the examination.

Details printed on the admit card typically include the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam date, reporting time, shift timing and the address of the allotted examination centre. Instructions related to the examination day are also mentioned in the document.

Candidates should verify the information and contact the concerned authorities if they notice any discrepancy.

What is the RRB Nursing Superintendent exam schedule 2026

The Computer-Based Test will be conducted over three days, from March 11 to March 13, 2026.

The examination will take place in three shifts each day. The first shift will begin in the morning, followed by a second shift in the afternoon and a third shift in the evening. Candidates must follow the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards to avoid delays at the examination centre.

The city details for candidates scheduled to appear on March 13 were released earlier.

What documents are required for the RRB Nursing Superintendent exam

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the examination venue. Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without the hall ticket.

In addition to the admit card, candidates are required to carry a valid government-issued photo ID for verification purposes. The recruitment process will include the Computer-Based Test followed by document verification for candidates who qualify in the examination.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 5:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS