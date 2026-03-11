LIVE TV
Home > Education > IGNOU TEE June 2026 Registration Begins: Check Exam Dates, Fee, And Last Date

IGNOU TEE June 2026 Registration Begins: Check Exam Dates, Fee, And Last Date

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the registration window for the June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 16:51:43 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the registration window for the June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2026. Students enrolled in various programmes can now submit their examination forms online through the official portal.

According to the university, candidates can complete the registration process without a late fee until April 10, 2026. Those who miss the deadline will still be able to submit the exam form by paying a late fee until April 24.

Students are advised to fill out the examination form well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

When will the IGNOU TEE June 2026 exams be held

The university has tentatively scheduled the June Term-End Examination from June 1 to July 15, 2026.

The exams will be conducted for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. Each day, the examinations will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will run from 10 am to 1 pm, while the evening shift will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Depending on the course requirements, exams will be conducted either in pen-and-paper mode or through computer-based testing.

What is the exam fee for IGNOU TEE June 2026

Students must pay the examination fee while submitting their exam forms. The theory exam fee is Rs 200 per course.

For practical examinations, the fee is Rs 300 for courses carrying up to four credits and Rs 500 for courses with more than four credits.

Candidates submitting the exam form after April 10 will be required to pay an additional late fee of Rs 1,100 along with the examination fee.

Why is the ABC ID mandatory for IGNOU exam registration

Students applying for the June 2026 term-end exams must create an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID during the registration process.

The ABC ID helps record students’ academic credits digitally. IGNOU has stated that if candidates do not generate this ID, their marks and grades may not appear in the Academic Bank of Credits system or on DigiLocker, which could delay the result process.

Can students improve their marks in IGNOU practical exams

The university has clarified that improvement attempts are not permitted for practical courses. If a student who has already passed a practical subject applies again, the marks will remain unchanged.

In such cases, the examination fee paid for the practical subject will not be refunded or adjusted.

Students are therefore advised to carefully review their course details and ensure that they apply only for the subjects they need to appear for in the upcoming term-end examination.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 4:51 PM IST
IGNOU exam registrationIGNOU TEE exam dates 2026IGNOU TEE June 2026 examsIGNOU TEE June 2026 registration

