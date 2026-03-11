LIVE TV
MPESB Recruitment 2026: 1,679 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Last Date To Apply

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is set to close the registration process for the Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Prahari, and Assistant Jail Superintendent recruitment examination 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 16:01:34 IST

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is set to close the registration process for the Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Prahari, and Assistant Jail Superintendent recruitment examination 2026 soon. Candidates who have not submitted their applications are advised to complete the process before the deadline.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in the forest and jail departments of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Interested candidates can submit their application forms online through the official MPESB website.

When is the last date to apply for the MPESB Forest Guard recruitment 2026

According to the official schedule, the notification for the recruitment was released on February 27, 2026. The online application process started on February 28.

Candidates can apply for the posts until March 14, 2026. The board will also allow applicants to make corrections in their submitted forms until March 19. The computer-based examination is scheduled to begin on April 7, 2026.

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the last date to avoid technical issues or heavy website traffic.

How many vacancies are available in MPESB recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive includes a total of 1,679 vacancies across multiple posts.

Out of these, 728 posts are for Forest Guard (Van Rakshak), 169 for Field Guard (Kshetra Rakshak), and 757 for Jail Prahari (Warder). Additionally, 25 vacancies have been announced for the post of Assistant Jail Superintendent.

These posts are being filled to strengthen the workforce in both the forest protection system and the state’s correctional facilities.

What is the eligibility for Forest Guard and Jail Prahari posts

Candidates applying for Forest Guard, Field Guard and Jail Prahari posts must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

For the post of Assistant Jail Superintendent, applicants must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university. Candidates should carefully review the detailed eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification before applying.

What is the age limit for MPESB Forest Guard recruitment

For Forest Guard, Field Guard and Jail Prahari posts, candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age.

For the Assistant Jail Superintendent post, the minimum age requirement is 21 years, while the upper limit remains 33 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to eligible candidates according to government rules.

How will candidates be selected for the MPESB recruitment 2026

The selection process will include a written examination followed by a skill test. Candidates who qualify in these stages will be called for document verification and a medical examination before final appointment.

Applicants are advised to carefully check the official notification and complete the online application process before the deadline.

Also Read: Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here
First published on: Mar 11, 2026 4:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS