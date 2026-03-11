Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

The Central Bank of India has issued the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now access their hall tickets through the official website of the bank.

The admit card is mandatory for appearing in the online examination. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

Without these documents, entry to the exam hall may not be permitted. The recruitment examination is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2026.

What is the Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 about

The recruitment process has been announced to fill 350 Specialist Officer positions regularly in different departments of the bank. These posts are aimed at strengthening the bank’s specialised operations.

The vacancies include 300 positions for Marketing Officer (Scale I) and 50 positions for Foreign Exchange Officer (Scale III). Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be placed in specialised roles depending on the post they applied for.

What is the selection process for Central Bank of India SO posts

The recruitment process involves multiple stages designed to evaluate candidates’ professional knowledge and suitability for the role.

Applicants will first appear for an online written examination. Candidates who qualify in this stage will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is the interview round. The final selection will be based on performance in both stages of the recruitment process.

What details are mentioned on the SO admit card 2026

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check all the information mentioned on it. This ensures that there are no errors before appearing for the examination.

The admit card generally contains details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam date, reporting time, and the complete address of the test centre. Important instructions for the exam day are also mentioned on the hall ticket.

If any discrepancy is found, candidates are advised to contact the recruitment authorities immediately.

How can candidates download the Central Bank SO admit card 2026

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of Central Bank of India.

On the homepage, applicants need to navigate to the recruitment section and click on the link for the Specialist Officer admit card 2026. After entering their registration number and password or date of birth, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Candidates should download and print the admit card and keep it safe for the examination day.

Also Read: IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 405 Vacancies Announced, Applications Open Till March 26