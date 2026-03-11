LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

The Central Bank of India has issued the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examination 2026.

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card
Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 15:26:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

The Central Bank of India has issued the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now access their hall tickets through the official website of the bank.

The admit card is mandatory for appearing in the online examination. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. 

Without these documents, entry to the exam hall may not be permitted. The recruitment examination is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

What is the Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 about

The recruitment process has been announced to fill 350 Specialist Officer positions regularly in different departments of the bank. These posts are aimed at strengthening the bank’s specialised operations.

The vacancies include 300 positions for Marketing Officer (Scale I) and 50 positions for Foreign Exchange Officer (Scale III). Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be placed in specialised roles depending on the post they applied for.

What is the selection process for Central Bank of India SO posts

The recruitment process involves multiple stages designed to evaluate candidates’ professional knowledge and suitability for the role.

Applicants will first appear for an online written examination. Candidates who qualify in this stage will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is the interview round. The final selection will be based on performance in both stages of the recruitment process.

What details are mentioned on the SO admit card 2026

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check all the information mentioned on it. This ensures that there are no errors before appearing for the examination.

The admit card generally contains details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam date, reporting time, and the complete address of the test centre. Important instructions for the exam day are also mentioned on the hall ticket.

If any discrepancy is found, candidates are advised to contact the recruitment authorities immediately.

How can candidates download the Central Bank SO admit card 2026

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of Central Bank of India.

On the homepage, applicants need to navigate to the recruitment section and click on the link for the Specialist Officer admit card 2026. After entering their registration number and password or date of birth, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Candidates should download and print the admit card and keep it safe for the examination day.

Also Read: IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 405 Vacancies Announced, Applications Open Till March 26

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026Central Bank of India SO postsCentral Bank SO admit card 2026

RELATED News

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 405 Vacancies Announced, Applications Open Till March 26

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in: Check Scorecard And Key Details

Who Is Astha Jain? UPSC Rank 9 Achiever Facing Online Backlash Over Shift From General To EWS Category In Third Attempt

LATEST NEWS

Thala’ Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant ‘CSK, CSK’ | Watch Viral Video

‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

LPG Shortage: Delhi High Court’s Lawyers Canteen Stops Main Course Service Amid Unavailability Of Gas Cylinders; Only Fruit Chaat, Salads To Be Served

US To Build First Oil Refinery In 50 Years As Crude Oil Prices Cross $100 Per Barrel, What Does It Mean Amid Backdrop Of Iran War? Explained

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

Ajit Agarkar vs Gautam Gambhir? Leaked Report Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Selection Clash Among Indian Cricket Stalwarts

Who Is Anshula Kapoor? Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Swears By THIS Packing Trick For A Hassle- Free Travel Guide

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here
Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here
Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here
Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

QUICK LINKS