Home > Education > IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 405 Vacancies Announced, Applications Open Till March 26

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 405 Vacancies Announced, Applications Open Till March 26

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started the application process for 405 apprentice positions across several states and union territories in western India.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 14:54:22 IST

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 405 Vacancies Announced, Applications Open Till March 26

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started the application process for 405 apprentice positions across several states and union territories in western India. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online until March 26, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Graduate Apprentice posts under the provisions of the Apprenticeship Act, 1961. The training programme will run for a period of 12 months, during which selected candidates will receive a stipend as per government norms.

Interested applicants must complete their registration through the official apprenticeship portals before submitting the application.

What are the vacancies in the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026

A total of 405 apprenticeship posts have been announced in the western region. The vacancies are distributed across several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Chhattisgarh, along with union territories such as Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Among these, Maharashtra has the highest number of openings with 179 posts. Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have 69 vacancies each, while the remaining positions are spread across other regions.

Who can apply for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the type of apprenticeship. Candidates applying for technician apprentice posts must hold a three-year diploma in relevant engineering disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil or electronics.

For trade apprentice positions, applicants should have completed matriculation along with an ITI certificate recognised by NCVT or SCVT. Graduate apprentice candidates must possess a recognised bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

For data entry operator roles, candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board.

What is the age limit for IOCL Apprentice posts

Applicants must be between 18 and 24 years of age as on February 28, 2026.

Age relaxation is available for reserved categories according to government rules. Candidates from SC and ST categories can receive relaxation of up to five years, while OBC-NCL applicants can receive three years of relaxation. Additional age relaxation is also available for PwBD candidates.

How are candidates selected for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment

The selection process does not include a written examination or interview.

Instead, candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained in their qualifying examinations. A merit list will be prepared for each discipline, followed by document verification and a medical fitness test before final engagement.

How can candidates apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Candidates must apply online through the apprenticeship portals.

Trade apprentice applicants must register through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal, while graduate and technician apprentice candidates must apply through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal.

Applicants should complete their profiles, upload the required documents and submit the application before the March 26 deadline.

Also Read: CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details
First published on: Mar 11, 2026 2:54 PM IST
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 405 Vacancies Announced, Applications Open Till March 26

QUICK LINKS