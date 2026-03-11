LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Iran news Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026.

CUET PG Exam 2026
CUET PG Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 13:37:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 on March 11 for multiple subjects across the country. The entrance test is being held for admission to postgraduate programmes in participating universities.

According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is being conducted in three shifts. The first shift took place from 9 am to 10.30 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2 pm, and the third from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Subjects scheduled for the exam today include Political Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Museology, Chemistry, Commerce, Punjabi, Sahitya, and Music-Percussion, among others.

You Might Be Interested In

How was the CUET PG 2026 Political Science exam difficulty level

Based on initial reactions from students who appeared in the first shift, the Political Science paper was rated moderate overall.

Candidates said the question paper covered topics from global politics, the Indian political system and political theory. Several questions also focused on democratic institutions and comparative politics.

Experts suggest that candidates who have attempted the paper with balanced preparation across different sections would find the exam manageable.

What topics appeared in the CUET PG Political Science paper

According to student feedback, the Political Science paper included questions from a range of core topics.

These included international organisations and global politics, political ideologies, elections and democratic institutions, comparative politics, and constitutional developments in India.

The paper also featured questions from political theory and Indian political thought, which are considered key areas in the CUET PG Political Science syllabus.

What is the CUET PG 2026 exam pattern and marking scheme

The CUET PG exam is conducted in computer-based mode and consists entirely of multiple-choice questions.

The question paper includes 75 questions and candidates are given 90 minutes to complete the test. The exam carries a total of 300 marks.

The entrance exam covers subject-specific knowledge and is designed to evaluate candidates’ conceptual understanding of their chosen postgraduate discipline.

What documents are required at the CUET PG exam centre

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry certain essential documents to the test centre.

These include the CUET PG admit card, a valid photo identification document such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving licence, and a passport-sized photograph matching the one used during the application process.

Candidates belonging to the PwD category must also carry the required certificate for verification.

When will the CUET PG 2026 exam conclude

The CUET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to continue until March 27 and will cover a total of 157 subjects.

After the completion of all exam shifts, the National Testing Agency is expected to release the provisional answer key, followed by the results and counselling process for postgraduate admissions.

Also Read: AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in: Check Scorecard And Key Details

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 1:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Who Is Astha Jain? UPSC Rank 9 Achiever Facing Online Backlash Over Shift From General To EWS Category In Third Attempt

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2026 on March 12, 2026 (Friday): How To Prepare And Score High Marks

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

MP SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Your Response Sheet PDF

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

LATEST NEWS

Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: You Will Be Shocked To Know The Secret Of Season 2 Video, People Think It Is..

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

Made In Korea Movie: When And Where To Watch The Trending Korean Drama Set To Arrive Soon As Fans Grow Curious

CorporateConnections India to Host the Big Hairy Audacious Forum (BHAF)

From LPG, PNG In Kitchens To CNG, LNG In Transport And Industry – A Complete Guide To India’s Gas-Based Energy System

NBA Results: Los Angeles Lakers Rally From Slow Start to Dominate Minnesota Timberwolves 120–106

Are Airports In Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain And Kuwait Open Today On March 11? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

1 Million Subscribers, Lakhs Of Earnings- So Why Is Archana Puran Singh Quitting YouTube?

Who Is Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel? FBI Boosts Reward To $1 Million For Info On Indian Fugitive Accused Of Killing Wife In US In 2015

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details
CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details
CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details
CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

QUICK LINKS