CUET PG 2026 Exam (March 11, 2026): Check Paper Analysis, Pattern, and Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 on March 11 for multiple subjects across the country. The entrance test is being held for admission to postgraduate programmes in participating universities.

According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is being conducted in three shifts. The first shift took place from 9 am to 10.30 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2 pm, and the third from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Subjects scheduled for the exam today include Political Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Museology, Chemistry, Commerce, Punjabi, Sahitya, and Music-Percussion, among others.

How was the CUET PG 2026 Political Science exam difficulty level

Based on initial reactions from students who appeared in the first shift, the Political Science paper was rated moderate overall.

Candidates said the question paper covered topics from global politics, the Indian political system and political theory. Several questions also focused on democratic institutions and comparative politics.

Experts suggest that candidates who have attempted the paper with balanced preparation across different sections would find the exam manageable.

What topics appeared in the CUET PG Political Science paper

According to student feedback, the Political Science paper included questions from a range of core topics.

These included international organisations and global politics, political ideologies, elections and democratic institutions, comparative politics, and constitutional developments in India.

The paper also featured questions from political theory and Indian political thought, which are considered key areas in the CUET PG Political Science syllabus.

What is the CUET PG 2026 exam pattern and marking scheme

The CUET PG exam is conducted in computer-based mode and consists entirely of multiple-choice questions.

The question paper includes 75 questions and candidates are given 90 minutes to complete the test. The exam carries a total of 300 marks.

The entrance exam covers subject-specific knowledge and is designed to evaluate candidates’ conceptual understanding of their chosen postgraduate discipline.

What documents are required at the CUET PG exam centre

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry certain essential documents to the test centre.

These include the CUET PG admit card, a valid photo identification document such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving licence, and a passport-sized photograph matching the one used during the application process.

Candidates belonging to the PwD category must also carry the required certificate for verification.

When will the CUET PG 2026 exam conclude

The CUET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to continue until March 27 and will cover a total of 157 subjects.

After the completion of all exam shifts, the National Testing Agency is expected to release the provisional answer key, followed by the results and counselling process for postgraduate admissions.

Also Read: AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in: Check Scorecard And Key Details