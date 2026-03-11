AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in: Check Scorecard And Key Details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official AFCAT website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 340 Group A Gazetted Officer vacancies in the Flying Branch as well as Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will move to the next stage of the selection process.

What details are mentioned on the AFCAT 2026 scorecard

The AFCAT scorecard contains important information related to a candidate’s performance in the exam.

Key details include the candidate’s name, registration number, total marks obtained and section-wise scores. The scorecard also displays the cutoff marks for the exam, qualifying status and category-related ranking details where applicable.

Candidates should carefully verify the information on their scorecard and ensure that all personal and exam details are correct.

How can candidates check the AFCAT 1 Result 2026

Candidates can access their results through the official AFCAT portal by logging in with their registered credentials.

To check the result, candidates should visit the official website and click on the link for AFCAT 01/2026 results on the homepage. After that, they need to enter their registered email ID and password to access the scorecard.

Once the scorecard appears on the screen, candidates are advised to download and keep a copy for future reference.

What happens after the AFCAT 1 Result 2026

Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cutoff will be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. These shortlisted candidates will be invited to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing.

The AFSB stage typically includes several rounds designed to assess a candidate’s aptitude, personality and suitability for a career in the Indian Air Force.

What is the AFCAT exam, and why is it important

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is conducted by the Indian Air Force to recruit officers for various branches.

Through this exam, candidates are selected for positions in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) roles. Successful candidates who clear all stages of the recruitment process are inducted as officers in the Indian Air Force.

With the results now declared, candidates who qualify will move forward in the selection process for officer-level roles in one of India’s key defence forces.