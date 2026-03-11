LIVE TV
Home > Education > Who Is Astha Jain? UPSC Rank 9 Achiever Facing Online Backlash Over Shift From General To EWS Category In Third Attempt

Who Is Astha Jain? UPSC Rank 9 Achiever Facing Online Backlash Over Shift From General To EWS Category In Third Attempt

UPSC AIR 9 candidate Astha Jain is facing an online debate after appearing under the EWS category in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination.

UPSC Candidate Astha Jain (Photo:X)
UPSC Candidate Astha Jain (Photo:X)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 12:43:13 IST

Who Is Astha Jain? UPSC Rank 9 Achiever Facing Online Backlash Over Shift From General To EWS Category In Third Attempt

The announcement of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main results on March 6 has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

While several users on social media are congratulating the successful candidates, a parallel discussion has also started about the use of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in the exam.

Among the names being widely discussed online is Astha Jain, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 9 in the latest UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Some users have pointed out that she had earlier cleared the exam under the general category and are now questioning her appearance in the EWS category in the latest attempt.

Why is the UPSC AIR 9 candidate trending on social media

Following the release of the UPSC results, several posts on the platform X questioned how a candidate who had earlier secured a government service could appear later under the EWS category.

Some users have alleged that such shifts indicate loopholes in the system, while others have argued that eligibility for the EWS category depends on income certification and documentation at the time of application. As of now, these claims circulating online have not been verified.

The UPSC has not issued any official clarification regarding the social media debate.

What is the background of UPSC topper Astha Jain

According to available information, Astha Jain hails from Kandla and comes from a small business family. Her father, Ajay Kumar Jain, runs a confectionery shop near the Laxmi Narayan temple in the town.

She completed her early schooling in Kandla and later studied at the Scottish School in Shamli for her higher secondary education. Academically strong from the beginning, she scored 496 out of 500 marks during her intermediate studies in 2019.

After completing school, she pursued a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi while preparing for the civil services examination.

How did Astha Jain perform in previous UPSC attempts

Astha Jain had initially appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2023, securing an All India Rank of 131. Based on that performance, she was selected for the Indian Police Service and began training in the Hyderabad cadre.

She decided to attempt the examination again to improve her rank and secured 186th position in her second attempt. In her third attempt in 2025, she significantly improved her performance and entered the top ten by securing All India Rank (AIR) 9.

Her marksheets indicate that she scored 969 marks in the earlier cycle and later improved her total score to 1033.

What does the EWS debate mean for the UPSC system

Discussions about reservation categories are not new in the UPSC examination process. In the past, questions have been raised over verification procedures, eligibility criteria, and the use of reservation quotas.

Experts say such debates often surface when results are declared, particularly when high-ranking candidates become the focus of online discussions.

However, any official assessment of eligibility or documentation ultimately lies with the UPSC and the authorities responsible for issuing income certificates.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2026 on March 12, 2026 (Friday): How To Prepare And Score High Marks
First published on: Mar 11, 2026 12:43 PM IST
Who Is Astha Jain? UPSC Rank 9 Achiever Facing Online Backlash Over Shift From General To EWS Category In Third Attempt

QUICK LINKS