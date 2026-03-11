LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2026 on March 12, 2026 (Friday): How To Prepare And Score High Marks

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2026 on March 12, 2026 (Friday): How To Prepare And Score High Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12 English Board exam on March 12, 2026.

CBSE Board Exams 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 12:08:44 IST

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2026 on March 12, 2026 (Friday): How To Prepare And Score High Marks

As the Class 12 English board examination approaches, students are using the final day before the test to organise their revision and focus on important areas of the syllabus.

The paper, scheduled for March 12, is widely considered one of the more scoring subjects, provided students present their answers clearly and follow the correct formats.

What should students revise before the CBSE Class 12 English exam

Students should begin by revising the most important parts of the syllabus instead of reopening every chapter. A quick review of literature themes, important character insights, and the central ideas of poems can help refresh concepts.

Many teachers also recommend revising notes or highlighted portions of textbooks, as these usually contain the most important points required for answering exam questions.

How can the writing section help students score high marks

The writing section can significantly improve a student’s overall score if the correct format is followed. Questions may include notice writing, formal letters, reports or short articles.

Students should remember that structure carries marks. Including the correct heading, date, subject line, and clear paragraphs can make answers more effective. Examiners usually prefer clear and organised responses over complex vocabulary.

How should students prepare for literature questions

For literature answers, students should focus on explaining the theme, message, and character motivations rather than memorising long passages from the text.

Teachers suggest that students practise writing short, structured answers that directly address the question. Linking the answer to the central idea of the chapter or poem can help demonstrate better understanding.

Why is time management important in the English exam

Time management is one of the most important factors during the exam. Students should try to divide their time across reading, writing, and literature sections.

A useful strategy is to begin with the reading section, move to writing tasks and then attempt literature questions. Keeping the final few minutes to review answers and correct spelling or grammar mistakes can help avoid unnecessary loss of marks.

How sample question paper help in preparing for the Board exam

Students can also benefit from briefly going through the official sample question paper released by the Central Board of Secondary Education before the exam. Solving the sample paper helps students understand the structure of the question paper and the type of questions that may appear.

Teachers say that checking the sample paper can give students clarity on how reading comprehension, writing tasks and literature-based questions are usually framed.

This can help students enter the examination hall with a clearer idea of the pattern and a better strategy for attempting the paper.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 12:08 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2026 on March 12, 2026 (Friday): How To Prepare And Score High Marks

