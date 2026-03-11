UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration window for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant Examination 2026 on March 12 at 6 pm.

Candidates who wish to join India’s paramilitary forces as officers must submit their applications on the official UPSC website before the deadline.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 349 Assistant Commandant posts across several forces under the CAPF. The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026, and will be the first stage in the selection process for officer-level positions in the paramilitary forces.

Successful candidates will eventually be inducted into key forces responsible for border security, internal security and protection of strategic installations.

Who can apply for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant exam

Candidates must meet certain eligibility conditions to apply for the examination. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Students in the final year of graduation are also eligible to apply. However, they will be required to submit proof of passing the qualifying examination during later stages of the recruitment process.

In terms of age, candidates must be between 20 and 25 years as on August 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

Applicants must also be Indian citizens. Certain candidates from Nepal and Bhutan may be eligible under conditions specified by the government.

What are the vacancy details in UPSC CAPF 2026

As per the official notification, the 349 vacancies are distributed among five forces under the Central Armed Police Forces.

The highest number of posts have been announced for the Border Security Force with 108 vacancies, followed by the Central Reserve Police Force with 106 posts.

The Central Industrial Security Force has 70 vacancies, while the Sashastra Seema Bal has 53 posts. The Indo‑Tibetan Border Police has 12 vacancies under the current recruitment cycle.

UPSC has clarified that the number of vacancies is tentative and may change depending on administrative requirements.

What is the UPSC CAPF AC selection process

The recruitment process will take place in several stages. It begins with a written examination, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test and a medical examination.

Candidates who clear these stages will be called for an interview or personality test. Final selection will be based on overall performance across all stages of the recruitment process.

How to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2026

Candidates can submit their applications through the UPSC online portal. They must first complete the registration process and then fill out the application form.

After entering personal and educational details, applicants must upload the required documents and pay the prescribed application fee, if applicable. Once the form is submitted, candidates should download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants are advised not to wait until the last minute, as the application window will close at 6 pm on March 12.

