LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israel Iran US war euthanasia Iran news Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today Israel Iran US war euthanasia Iran news Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today Israel Iran US war euthanasia Iran news Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today Israel Iran US war euthanasia Iran news Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israel Iran US war euthanasia Iran news Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today Israel Iran US war euthanasia Iran news Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today Israel Iran US war euthanasia Iran news Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today Israel Iran US war euthanasia Iran news Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration window for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant Examination 2026.

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026
UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 11, 2026 11:38:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration window for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant Examination 2026 on March 12 at 6 pm.

Candidates who wish to join India’s paramilitary forces as officers must submit their applications on the official UPSC website before the deadline.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 349 Assistant Commandant posts across several forces under the CAPF. The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026, and will be the first stage in the selection process for officer-level positions in the paramilitary forces.

You Might Be Interested In

Successful candidates will eventually be inducted into key forces responsible for border security, internal security and protection of strategic installations.

Who can apply for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant exam

Candidates must meet certain eligibility conditions to apply for the examination. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Students in the final year of graduation are also eligible to apply. However, they will be required to submit proof of passing the qualifying examination during later stages of the recruitment process.

In terms of age, candidates must be between 20 and 25 years as on August 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

Applicants must also be Indian citizens. Certain candidates from Nepal and Bhutan may be eligible under conditions specified by the government.

What are the vacancy details in UPSC CAPF 2026

As per the official notification, the 349 vacancies are distributed among five forces under the Central Armed Police Forces.

The highest number of posts have been announced for the Border Security Force with 108 vacancies, followed by the Central Reserve Police Force with 106 posts.

The Central Industrial Security Force has 70 vacancies, while the Sashastra Seema Bal has 53 posts. The Indo‑Tibetan Border Police has 12 vacancies under the current recruitment cycle.

UPSC has clarified that the number of vacancies is tentative and may change depending on administrative requirements.

What is the UPSC CAPF AC selection process

The recruitment process will take place in several stages. It begins with a written examination, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test and a medical examination.

Candidates who clear these stages will be called for an interview or personality test. Final selection will be based on overall performance across all stages of the recruitment process.

How to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2026

Candidates can submit their applications through the UPSC online portal. They must first complete the registration process and then fill out the application form.

After entering personal and educational details, applicants must upload the required documents and pay the prescribed application fee, if applicable. Once the form is submitted, candidates should download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants are advised not to wait until the last minute, as the application window will close at 6 pm on March 12.

Also Read: BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 11:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UPSC CAPF AC 2026UPSC CAPF AC 2026 registration last dateUPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant exam

RELATED News

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

PNRC GNM Result 2024 Out For First Year Students; Check Details Online

No Pause Required. XLRI Opens Admissions for Blended PGDM Programs in Business Management, Human Resource Management, and Finance

LATEST NEWS

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

Vivo T5x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

North Korea Tests Cruise Missiles As US Reportedly Moves Air Defenses Out Of South Korea To Middle East During Iran War

Who Was Thakkali Srinivasan? Veteran Filmmaker-Composer Dies In Bengaluru, Leaving Film Lovers Curious About His Legacy

Harish Rana Passive Euthanasia Case: Supreme Court Allows Withdrawal Of Life Support After 13 Years In Coma, Big Right To Die Ruling

Virat Kohli Finally Drops Viral ‘IPL 2026 ‘Training Reel With RCB After Deletion Drama: WATCH Video

Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh’s ‘Dacoit’ Gets New Release Date To Avoid Clash With ‘Durandhar 2’- Check New Release Date

11 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | #3 Will Shock You

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Container Ship Hit By Projectile Near UAE, Vessel Damaged, UKMTO Issues Warning

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI Online And On TV In India?

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here
UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here
UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here
UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 349 Assistant Commandant Posts Before the Deadline Ends Here

QUICK LINKS