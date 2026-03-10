BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Education > BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has started the online application process for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2026.

BARC JRF 2026 Application
BARC JRF 2026 Application

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 10, 2026 16:36:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has started the online application process for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 105 fellowship positions for candidates interested in pursuing advanced science research.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official BARC website. The application process began on March 10, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 31, 2026.

Selected candidates will carry out research at BARC and enrol in a PhD programme at Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), a deemed university under the Department of Atomic Energy.

You Might Be Interested In

What are the important dates for the BARC JRF 2026 recruitment

According to the official schedule, the online application window will remain open from March 10 to March 31, 2026.

After the application process closes, BARC will publish the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews on May 19, 2026. Shortlisted applicants will then be able to choose their interview slots between May 21 and May 28, 2026.

The selection interviews are scheduled to be conducted between June 22 and July 3, 2026, while the final list of selected candidates will be released on July 15, 2026.

How many fellowships are available under the BARC JRF 2026

BARC has announced 105 Junior Research Fellowships across three major disciplines: Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences.

Candidates selected under the programme will work on research projects at BARC while simultaneously pursuing a doctoral programme at HBNI. The programme is designed to train researchers in advanced scientific fields connected to nuclear science and related disciplines.

What is the eligibility for BARC JRF 2026

Applicants must hold a Master’s degree (MSc), Integrated MSc, BS-MS dual degree, or a BS degree with a fourth-year research component in relevant science subjects.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on valid scores from national-level qualifying examinations. These include UGC-CSIR-NET Fellowship, JEST, ICMR-JRF Test, ICAR-JRF Test, DBT-JRB Biotechnology Eligibility Test, GATE, and JGEEBILS.

Applicants must be Indian citizens and should be below 28 years of age as on August 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories according to government rules.

What stipend do BARC JRF fellows receive

Selected candidates will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 37,000 during the first two years as Junior Research Fellows.

Based on satisfactory performance, the fellowship may be upgraded to Senior Research Fellow (SRF) with a stipend of Rs 42,000 per month.

In addition, fellows will receive an annual contingency grant of Rs 60,000, along with medical benefits under the CHSS scheme. The total duration of the fellowship programme is five years.

How will candidates be selected for the BARC JRF 2026

The final selection for the BARC Junior Research Fellowship 2026 will be based on performance in the selection interview conducted by the institute.

Candidates shortlisted for interviews will receive updates through the official application portal. Applicants are advised to carefully read the official information brochure before submitting their applications and complete the process using a computer or laptop before the March 31 deadline.

Also Read: IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here
First published on: Mar 10, 2026 4:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BARC JRF 2026BARC JRF 2026 applicationBARC JRF recruitment 2026BARC Junior Research Fellowship 2026

RELATED News

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

PNRC GNM Result 2024 Out For First Year Students; Check Details Online

No Pause Required. XLRI Opens Admissions for Blended PGDM Programs in Business Management, Human Resource Management, and Finance

NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 At sdmis.nios.ac.in

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026: Rickroll QR Code On Question Paper Sparks Meme Fest, Board Breaks Silence After Students Land On Rick Astley Song

LATEST NEWS

Big Blow for Arshdeep Singh! ICC Penalises India Pacer After On-Field Fight With Daryl Mitchell— How Much He Has To Shell Out?

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

What Is The BrahMos Missile And Why Does Indonesia Want It? Nation Moves Closer To Major Missile Deal Worth $450 Million With India

Kamal Associates Launches New 2BHK Flat With Terrace Garden in Dwarka Mor

Twinkle Chaudhary Handed Four-Year Ban as AIU Rejects DNA Testing Plea

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here
BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here
BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here
BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

QUICK LINKS