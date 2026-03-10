BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has started the online application process for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 105 fellowship positions for candidates interested in pursuing advanced science research.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official BARC website. The application process began on March 10, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 31, 2026.

Selected candidates will carry out research at BARC and enrol in a PhD programme at Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), a deemed university under the Department of Atomic Energy.

What are the important dates for the BARC JRF 2026 recruitment

According to the official schedule, the online application window will remain open from March 10 to March 31, 2026.

After the application process closes, BARC will publish the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews on May 19, 2026. Shortlisted applicants will then be able to choose their interview slots between May 21 and May 28, 2026.

The selection interviews are scheduled to be conducted between June 22 and July 3, 2026, while the final list of selected candidates will be released on July 15, 2026.

How many fellowships are available under the BARC JRF 2026

BARC has announced 105 Junior Research Fellowships across three major disciplines: Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences.

Candidates selected under the programme will work on research projects at BARC while simultaneously pursuing a doctoral programme at HBNI. The programme is designed to train researchers in advanced scientific fields connected to nuclear science and related disciplines.

What is the eligibility for BARC JRF 2026

Applicants must hold a Master’s degree (MSc), Integrated MSc, BS-MS dual degree, or a BS degree with a fourth-year research component in relevant science subjects.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on valid scores from national-level qualifying examinations. These include UGC-CSIR-NET Fellowship, JEST, ICMR-JRF Test, ICAR-JRF Test, DBT-JRB Biotechnology Eligibility Test, GATE, and JGEEBILS.

Applicants must be Indian citizens and should be below 28 years of age as on August 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories according to government rules.

What stipend do BARC JRF fellows receive

Selected candidates will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 37,000 during the first two years as Junior Research Fellows.

Based on satisfactory performance, the fellowship may be upgraded to Senior Research Fellow (SRF) with a stipend of Rs 42,000 per month.

In addition, fellows will receive an annual contingency grant of Rs 60,000, along with medical benefits under the CHSS scheme. The total duration of the fellowship programme is five years.

How will candidates be selected for the BARC JRF 2026

The final selection for the BARC Junior Research Fellowship 2026 will be based on performance in the selection interview conducted by the institute.

Candidates shortlisted for interviews will receive updates through the official application portal. Applicants are advised to carefully read the official information brochure before submitting their applications and complete the process using a computer or laptop before the March 31 deadline.