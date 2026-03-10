IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Education > IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has started the online registration process for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade ‘O’ Recruitment 2026–27.

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026
IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 10, 2026 16:16:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has started the online registration process for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade ‘O’ Recruitment 2026–27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website.

The bank has announced 1,100 vacancies for the Junior Assistant Manager post across various zones in the country. The recruitment will be conducted through a multi-stage selection process that includes an online test followed by an interview.

Candidates planning to apply are advised to carefully check the eligibility requirements and important dates before submitting the application.

You Might Be Interested In

When is the last date for IDBI Bank JAM recruitment 2026

According to the official notification, the online registration and application fee payment process began on March 8, 2026.

The last date to submit the application form is March 19, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

The online examination for IDBI Bank JAM recruitment 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on April 12, 2026, in the morning session.

What are the vacancy details for IDBI Bank JAM 2026

IDBI Bank has announced 1,100 tentative vacancies for the Junior Assistant Manager Grade ‘O’ position.

These vacancies are distributed across several zones, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Among these, Delhi and Mumbai zones have the highest number of vacancies with 130 posts each. The bank has also mentioned that the number of vacancies is provisional and may change depending on organisational requirements.

What is the eligibility for the IDBI Bank JAM recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for the Junior Assistant Manager post must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

In terms of minimum marks, candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories must have secured 60 percent marks, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories must have obtained at least 55 percent marks.

The age limit for applicants is 20 to 25 years as of March 1, 2026. Candidates should have been born between March 2, 2001, and March 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

What is the selection process for IDBI Bank JAM 2026

The selection process for IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager recruitment will consist of multiple stages.

The first stage is an Online Test, followed by Document Verification, Personal Interview, and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.

The online examination will contain 200 questions carrying 200 marks, with a total duration of 120 minutes. The exam will include sections on reasoning and data analysis, English language, quantitative aptitude, and general or banking awareness.

Candidates who qualify in the online test will be shortlisted for the personal interview, which carries 100 marks. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance in the written test and interview.

What salary will selected IDBI Bank JAM candidates receive

Candidates selected for the post will join the bank as Grade ‘O’ officers. The expected annual compensation ranges from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 6.50 lakh on a cost-to-company basis in a Class A city.

The appointment will include a one-year probation period, after which candidates may become eligible for promotion to Grade ‘A’, depending on performance and availability of vacancies.

Also Read: BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 4:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IDBI Bank JAM 2026 apply onlineIDBI Bank JAM recruitment 2026IDBI Bank JAM registration 2026IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager recruitment

RELATED News

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

PNRC GNM Result 2024 Out For First Year Students; Check Details Online

No Pause Required. XLRI Opens Admissions for Blended PGDM Programs in Business Management, Human Resource Management, and Finance

NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 At sdmis.nios.ac.in

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026: Rickroll QR Code On Question Paper Sparks Meme Fest, Board Breaks Silence After Students Land On Rick Astley Song

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

What Is The BrahMos Missile And Why Does Indonesia Want It? Nation Moves Closer To Major Missile Deal Worth $450 Million With India

Kamal Associates Launches New 2BHK Flat With Terrace Garden in Dwarka Mor

Twinkle Chaudhary Handed Four-Year Ban as AIU Rejects DNA Testing Plea

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here
IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here
IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here
IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

QUICK LINKS