IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has started the online registration process for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade ‘O’ Recruitment 2026–27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website.

The bank has announced 1,100 vacancies for the Junior Assistant Manager post across various zones in the country. The recruitment will be conducted through a multi-stage selection process that includes an online test followed by an interview.

Candidates planning to apply are advised to carefully check the eligibility requirements and important dates before submitting the application.

When is the last date for IDBI Bank JAM recruitment 2026

According to the official notification, the online registration and application fee payment process began on March 8, 2026.

The last date to submit the application form is March 19, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

The online examination for IDBI Bank JAM recruitment 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on April 12, 2026, in the morning session.

What are the vacancy details for IDBI Bank JAM 2026

IDBI Bank has announced 1,100 tentative vacancies for the Junior Assistant Manager Grade ‘O’ position.

These vacancies are distributed across several zones, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Among these, Delhi and Mumbai zones have the highest number of vacancies with 130 posts each. The bank has also mentioned that the number of vacancies is provisional and may change depending on organisational requirements.

What is the eligibility for the IDBI Bank JAM recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for the Junior Assistant Manager post must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

In terms of minimum marks, candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories must have secured 60 percent marks, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories must have obtained at least 55 percent marks.

The age limit for applicants is 20 to 25 years as of March 1, 2026. Candidates should have been born between March 2, 2001, and March 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

What is the selection process for IDBI Bank JAM 2026

The selection process for IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager recruitment will consist of multiple stages.

The first stage is an Online Test, followed by Document Verification, Personal Interview, and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.

The online examination will contain 200 questions carrying 200 marks, with a total duration of 120 minutes. The exam will include sections on reasoning and data analysis, English language, quantitative aptitude, and general or banking awareness.

Candidates who qualify in the online test will be shortlisted for the personal interview, which carries 100 marks. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance in the written test and interview.

What salary will selected IDBI Bank JAM candidates receive

Candidates selected for the post will join the bank as Grade ‘O’ officers. The expected annual compensation ranges from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 6.50 lakh on a cost-to-company basis in a Class A city.

The appointment will include a one-year probation period, after which candidates may become eligible for promotion to Grade ‘A’, depending on performance and availability of vacancies.

