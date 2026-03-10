LIVE TV
BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has announced the odd semester results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 10, 2026 15:39:30 IST

Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has announced the odd semester results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who appeared for these examinations can now check their BU Jhansi Result 2026 on the university’s official website.

The results have been released for courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BSc Home Science, MCom, and several MA programmes, including History, Education, English, Hindi, and Home Science. Candidates can access their results online through the official portal.

Students will need their registration or roll number to view and download the results from the website.

Where to check the BU Jhansi Result 2026

The Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2026 is available on the official website of the university. Students who appeared for the semester examinations can visit bujhansi.ac.in and navigate to the result section.

Once the result page opens, candidates must select their course and enter the required credentials to access their marks. The results are available in PDF format, allowing students to download and save them for reference.

Students are advised to check the result carefully to ensure that all details mentioned in the document are correct.

Which courses are included in BU Jhansi results 2026

The latest result announcement includes odd semester results for multiple UG and PG programmes conducted by the university.

Some of the key courses for which results have been released include BA 3rd and 5th semesters, BSc 3rd and 5th semesters, BCom 3rd and 5th semesters, and BSc Home Science 3rd and 5th semesters.

In addition, postgraduate results have also been published for MCom and MA programmes, including History, Education, English, Hindi, and Home Science.

Students enrolled in these courses can now check their performance through the official result portal.

How to download BU Jhansi Result 2026

Students can follow a few simple steps to download the Bundelkhand University Jhansi result.

First, visit the official website of the university at bujhansi.ac.in. Then scroll to the Examination section and click on the Results link available on the page.

After that, select the ‘View Results’ option and choose the relevant course from the list. Candidates will then need to enter their roll number and submit the details to view their result.

Once the result appears on the screen, students should download and save the result PDF for future use.

What should students check after downloading the result

After accessing the BU Jhansi result 2026, students should carefully verify important details mentioned in the document.

Information such as student name, roll number, course name, semester, and subject-wise marks must be checked to ensure accuracy.

If any discrepancy is noticed in the result, students should immediately contact the university examination authority for correction.

Bundelkhand University, established in 1975 and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across disciplines including science, arts, commerce, agriculture, law, and education.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 3:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BU Jhansi Result 2026BU Jhansi UG PG resultBU Jhansi UG PG result 2026Bundelkhand University Jhansi result 2026

