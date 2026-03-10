LIVE TV
PNRC GNM Result 2024 Out For First Year Students; Check Details Online

The Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC) has announced the GNM first-year examination result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results through the official PNRC online portal.

March 10, 2026 14:19:40 IST

The Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC) has announced the GNM first-year examination result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results through the official PNRC online portal.

Thousands of students enrolled in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses at institutes affiliated with the council had been awaiting the result. The declaration now allows students to review their performance and plan the next stage of their nursing training.

The result provides subject-wise marks for theory and practical examinations, giving candidates a clear picture of their academic performance.

Where to check PNRC GNM first year result

The PNRC GNM first year result has been published on the council’s official website. Candidates can access their marks by logging into the result portal using the required credentials.

Once logged in, students can view their detailed scorecard, which includes personal details, subject-wise marks, and overall result status.

Candidates are advised to download and keep a printed copy of the result for future reference and academic documentation.

How was the PNRC GNM result evaluated

According to the council, the evaluation of answer sheets was completed after following standard moderation and verification procedures.

These steps were carried out to ensure accuracy and fairness in the assessment process before releasing the results. Educational authorities said that such procedures help maintain the reliability of the examination system.

Officials also noted that the overall performance of students remained satisfactory across most institutes affiliated with the council.

What details should students check in the PNRC result

After downloading the PNRC GNM result scorecard, students should carefully review all the details mentioned in the document.

Key information, such as candidate name, subject marks, roll number, and result status, must be verified to ensure that the information is recorded correctly.

If any discrepancy or error is noticed in the result, students have been advised to immediately inform their respective nursing institute or contact the PNRC office within the specified time period.

What happens after the GNM’s first year result

The declaration of the GNM first year result marks an important stage in the nursing training programme. Students who have successfully cleared the examination will be eligible to move forward to the next academic phase of the course.

For those who did not clear one or more subjects, the council will provide an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations as per the existing regulations.

Nursing institutes have also been instructed to begin the promotion and academic progression process after verifying the results.

Students are advised to keep copies of their result documents safely, as they may be required for institutional records and future professional registration.

Also Read: NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 At sdmis.nios.ac.in
First published on: Mar 10, 2026 2:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS