Home > Education > NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 At sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 At sdmis.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the April 2026 practical examinations for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) courses.

NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026
NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 10, 2026 13:34:32 IST

NIOS Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 At sdmis.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the April 2026 practical examinations for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12). Students who have registered for the public exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

Candidates must enter their 12-digit enrolment number on the official website to access the admit card. The practical examinations are scheduled to take place from March 17 to April 1, 2026, at designated examination centres across India and at overseas locations.

Students are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance and verify all the information mentioned in the document.

Where to download the NIOS hall ticket 2026

The NIOS hall ticket 2026 for practical exams is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the Secondary and Senior Secondary public examinations can access their admit cards online.

The hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, enrolment number, subject codes, examination centre details, and exam schedule. Students must check these details carefully after downloading the document.

If any discrepancy is found, candidates should immediately contact their respective NIOS Regional Centre for correction.

How to download the NIOS practical exam hall ticket 2026

Students can download their admit cards by following a few simple steps.

First, visit the official website of NIOS and click on the link for “Hall Ticket – Secondary/Senior Secondary Public Exam April 2026.” After opening the link, candidates must enter their 12-digit enrolment number in the required field.

Next, they need to select the hall ticket type, practical or theory, and click on the submit button. Once the hall ticket appears on the screen, students should download and print the document for future use.

Candidates should keep a printed copy safely, as it will be required at the examination centre.

When will the NIOS practical exams be conducted

According to the official schedule released by the board, the NIOS practical examinations for the April 2026 session will be conducted between March 17 and April 1.

These examinations will be held at the Accredited Institutions (AIs) or examination centres assigned by the board.

The practical examinations will take place before the theory exams. The detailed timetable for the theory examinations is expected to be announced separately on the official NIOS website.

What instructions must NIOS students follow for the exam

Students appearing for the practical examinations must carry a printed copy of the NIOS hall ticket along with a valid photo identity card to the examination centre.

They are advised to reach the centre before the reporting time and follow all instructions issued by the exam authorities.

The board has also stated that the hall ticket will only be generated for candidates who have paid the examination fee for the April 2026 session and whose photograph is available in the NIOS database.

In case students face issues while downloading the hall ticket or notice incorrect details, they should contact the NIOS Regional Centre immediately to resolve the problem before the examination begins.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 1:34 PM IST
