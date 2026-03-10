LIVE TV
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026: Rickroll QR Code On Question Paper Sparks Meme Fest, Board Breaks Silence After Students Land On Rick Astley Song

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification after claims went viral that scanning a QR code on the Class 12 Maths paper opened a YouTube video.

CBSE Responds After Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Sparks Rickroll Memes (Photo: X)

Published: March 10, 2026 13:00:12 IST

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026: Rickroll QR Code On Question Paper Sparks Meme Fest, Board Breaks Silence After Students Land On Rick Astley Song

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that the Class 12 Mathematics board exam question papers are genuine and secure, following a viral online discussion sparked by a QR code printed on some papers.

The clarification came after several students claimed on social media that scanning the QR code on the CBSE Class 12 Maths question paper redirected them to a YouTube video of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley, a prank commonly known on the internet as rickrolling.

The Class 12 Mathematics board exam was conducted on March 9, 2026, and the issue began trending shortly after students left examination centres.

Why did the CBSE Maths QR code go viral

Soon after the exam concluded, screenshots and videos began circulating on platforms such as X and other social media sites. Some students claimed that scanning the QR code printed on their question papers led them to the famous Rick Astley music video instead of verification information.

The viral posts triggered curiosity and confusion among students, parents, and educators, especially because the QR codes on examination papers are typically meant for security verification purposes.

However, not all students reported the same experience. Several candidates said that scanning the QR code on their question paper only displayed alphabet markers such as “A” or “Q”, which are commonly used to identify different sets of question papers.

This created uncertainty about whether the viral screenshots reflected an isolated issue, a technical glitch, or a misleading image circulating online.

What did CBSE say about the QR code issue

In an official statement issued after the exam, CBSE clarified that the question papers are genuine and that the security of the examination has not been compromised.

The board explained that multiple security features, including QR codes, are embedded in exam question papers to verify authenticity in case of any suspected breach.

CBSE acknowledged that in a few question paper sets, scanning one of the QR codes appeared to open a YouTube link. However, the board emphasised that this does not affect the integrity of the exam.

“The question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised,” the board said in its statement.

What steps will CBSE take next

The board said the concerns raised by students and parents regarding the CBSE Maths paper QR code have been taken seriously.

While reiterating that the authenticity of the examination process remains intact, CBSE said it is examining the issue carefully. Necessary preventive measures will be implemented to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in future examinations.

Officials also urged students not to rely on unverified social media claims and to refer only to official updates issued by the board regarding examination-related matters.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 1:00 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026: Rickroll QR Code On Question Paper Sparks Meme Fest, Board Breaks Silence After Students Land On Rick Astley Song

QUICK LINKS