Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

The Punjab Police has begun the online registration process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 to fill 3,298 vacancies in the department. The recruitment drive aims to fill posts in both the District Police Cadre and the Armed Police Cadre.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. The application process began on March 10, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 30, 2026.

Officials said the recruitment offers a significant opportunity for young aspirants who wish to join the state police force and serve in law enforcement roles across Punjab.

What is the Punjab Police Constable 2026 vacancy breakdown

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 3,298 Constable posts across two cadres in the department.

Out of the total vacancies, 2,522 posts are allocated to the District Police Cadre, while 776 posts are available under the Armed Police Cadre.

Candidates can refer to the official notification on the Punjab Police website to check the detailed category-wise distribution of vacancies.

What is the eligibility for Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for the constable posts must have passed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.

However, the minimum qualification for ex-servicemen candidates is Matriculation (Class 10 pass).

In addition, applicants must have studied Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject in Class 10, or must have cleared an equivalent Punjabi language examination recognised by the Punjab government.

What is the selection process for Punjab Police Constable 2026

The recruitment process consists of multiple stages designed to assess the candidate’s knowledge, physical fitness, and suitability for the role.

The first stage is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers. Paper I will determine the merit of candidates, while Paper II will be a qualifying Punjabi language test.

Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). These tests are qualifying in nature.

The final stage of the process involves document verification, where candidates must produce their original certificates and documents.

What is the Punjab Police Constable 2026 application fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee online while submitting the form.

The fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,200, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, and OBC categories of Punjab must pay Rs 700. For ex-servicemen, the application fee is Rs 500.

How to apply for Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply by visiting the official Punjab Police website and navigating to the Recruitment or Careers section.

They must register using a valid email ID and mobile number, fill in the application form with personal and academic details, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee online.

After submission, candidates should download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference. Applicants are also advised to read the official notification carefully before completing the registration process.

Also Read: WBJEE 2026 Application Form Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Key Details And How To Apply