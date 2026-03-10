Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

The Punjab Police has begun the online registration process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 to fill 3,298 vacancies in the department.

Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026
Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 10, 2026 12:15:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

The Punjab Police has begun the online registration process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 to fill 3,298 vacancies in the department. The recruitment drive aims to fill posts in both the District Police Cadre and the Armed Police Cadre.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. The application process began on March 10, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 30, 2026.

Officials said the recruitment offers a significant opportunity for young aspirants who wish to join the state police force and serve in law enforcement roles across Punjab.

You Might Be Interested In

What is the Punjab Police Constable 2026 vacancy breakdown

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 3,298 Constable posts across two cadres in the department.

Out of the total vacancies, 2,522 posts are allocated to the District Police Cadre, while 776 posts are available under the Armed Police Cadre.

Candidates can refer to the official notification on the Punjab Police website to check the detailed category-wise distribution of vacancies.

What is the eligibility for Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for the constable posts must have passed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.

However, the minimum qualification for ex-servicemen candidates is Matriculation (Class 10 pass).

In addition, applicants must have studied Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject in Class 10, or must have cleared an equivalent Punjabi language examination recognised by the Punjab government.

What is the selection process for Punjab Police Constable 2026

The recruitment process consists of multiple stages designed to assess the candidate’s knowledge, physical fitness, and suitability for the role.

The first stage is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers. Paper I will determine the merit of candidates, while Paper II will be a qualifying Punjabi language test.

Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). These tests are qualifying in nature.

The final stage of the process involves document verification, where candidates must produce their original certificates and documents.

What is the Punjab Police Constable 2026 application fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee online while submitting the form.

The fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,200, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, and OBC categories of Punjab must pay Rs 700. For ex-servicemen, the application fee is Rs 500.

How to apply for Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply by visiting the official Punjab Police website and navigating to the Recruitment or Careers section.

They must register using a valid email ID and mobile number, fill in the application form with personal and academic details, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee online.

After submission, candidates should download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference. Applicants are also advised to read the official notification carefully before completing the registration process.

Also Read: WBJEE 2026 Application Form Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Key Details And How To Apply

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 12:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Punjab Police Constable 2026Punjab Police Constable 2026 vacancyPunjab Police Constable application formPunjab Police Constable recruitment 2026

RELATED News

‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ In Board Exam: CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Leads To Rickroll Prank, Memes Flood Internet As Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing

‘All Students Are Advised To..’ CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East Amid Regional Tensions; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Akansha Singh vs Akansha Singh: UPSC Clarifies Ex Ranveer Sena Chief’s Granddaughter Is Not 301 Rank Holder, Real Achiever Is…

Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check Download Steps Here

SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2026: Check Paper Schedule And Admit Card Update Here

LATEST NEWS

Zara, H&M Shipments Face Delays as Middle East Crisis Disrupts Fashion Supply Chains, Delaying Shipments

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

BCCI Confirms Massive Rs 131 Crore Prize Money for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Champions

Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

Signal, WhatsApp Under Attack: Russian Hackers Target Officials, Journalists Worldwide – Are Indian Accounts At Risk? Know How To Stay Safe

Sudesh Bhosle’s Mega Musical Night in Patna on May 3, More than 5000 audience members to enjoy a melodious evening of music

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

Shashi Tharoor Reveals ‘Birthday Call’ From T20 World Cup Winner Sanju Samson, Wishes Him Luck For IPL 2026

Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies
Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies
Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies
Punjab Police Constable 2026 Recruitment Begins for 3,298 Vacancies

QUICK LINKS