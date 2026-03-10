LIVE TV
WBJEE 2026 Application Form Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Key Details And How To Apply

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 10, 2026 11:32:14 IST

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the registration process for the WBJEE 2026 examination today, March 10.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy courses in colleges across West Bengal can now submit their applications online.

The application form is available on the official website. Interested candidates must complete the online registration process and submit the application form before the deadline of April 5, 2026.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and required documents before filling out the form to avoid errors during submission.

When is the WBJEE 2026 registration deadline

According to the official schedule released by WBJEEB, the application process will remain open from March 10 to April 5, 2026. After the registration window closes, candidates will get a short period to correct details in their application forms.

The correction window will be open from April 7 to April 9, 2026. Candidates can edit certain details during this period if required.

The WBJEE 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on May 15, 2026, while the entrance examination will be conducted on May 24, 2026.

Who is eligible for WBJEE 2026

Candidates applying for the examination must be Indian citizens and are required to possess a West Bengal domicile certificate.

The minimum age requirement for applicants is 17 years. While there is no upper age limit for most courses, candidates applying for Marine Engineering must not be older than 25 years.

In terms of academic qualifications, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry or related technical subjects such as Biotechnology or Computer Science.

General category candidates must secure at least 45 percent marks in the required subjects, while candidates from reserved categories must obtain 40 percent marks. Additionally, applicants must have scored at least 30 percent marks in English in Class 12.

What is the WBJEE 2026 application fee

The application fee varies depending on the category and gender of the candidate.

General male candidates are required to pay Rs 500, while general female candidates and male candidates from reserved categories must pay Rs 400.

Female candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, or TFW categories, as well as third gender candidates in the general category, need to pay Rs 300. Third gender candidates from reserved categories have to pay Rs 200.

How can candidates apply for WBJEE 2026

To complete the application process, candidates must first visit the official website and click on the WBJEE 2026 registration link. They need to register by entering basic details and generate an application number.

After logging in, applicants must fill out the detailed application form, select preferred exam cities, and upload scanned copies of their photograph and signature.

Finally, candidates must pay the application fee through net banking, debit card, or credit card, submit the form, and download a copy for future reference.

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to regularly check the official WBJEE website.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:32 AM IST
QUICK LINKS