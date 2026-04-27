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Home > Education News > TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Check Direct Link, And Steps To Download

TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Check Direct Link, And Steps To Download

The Anna University has released the TANCET 2026 hall ticket, enabling candidates to download their admit cards from the official website.

TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket
TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 27, 2026 13:54:13 IST

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TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Check Direct Link, And Steps To Download

Anna University has issued the TANCET 2026 hall ticket, and candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates who have applied for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can now download their hall tickets using their login details.

The TANCET 2026 exam day is on May 9, and candidates need to bring a hard copy of the admit card to the exam centre.

When was TANCET 2026 hall ticket released

The TANCET 2026 hall ticket has been released on April 27. Candidates can now log in to the official portal and download the admit card.

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The release provides clarity to aspirants who are preparing for the MBA and MCAA entrance exams conducted by Anna University.

How to download TANCET 2026 hall ticket

To download the hall ticket, follow the below steps:

  • Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu
  • Click on the hall ticket downloading link.
  • Enter email ID and password.
  • Complete captcha and log in
  • Download and print the admit card.

The password is the same as the password created during the registration process.

What details are needed to download TANCET admit card

To download the TANCET admit card, candidates should provide login credentials, registered email ID and password.

These details can be used to access the hall ticket portal. Aspirants should check if they are providing the correct details used during the registration process.

What details are mentioned on TANCET hall ticket

The admit card holds many important details like the candidate’s name, registration details, exam date, time and test centre. It is imperative for candidates to check all the details carefully.

Report any inconsistencies in a timely manner, as the discrepancies can lead to entry being denied at the exam centre.

What documents are required on TANCET exam day

Candidates have to report to the exam centre with a printed copy of the TANCET hall ticket and valid photo ID proof.

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall under any circumstances if the above documents are not provided.

When is the TANCET 2026 exam scheduled

TANCET 2026 will be conducted on May 9. Candidates are advised to refer to their admit card for reporting time and reporting centre. Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets as early as possible and keep several copies ready on TANCET day. It is imperative to ensure that the details on the admit card are accurate to avoid any last-minute issues.

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps to Download 

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Tags: Anna University TANCET admit cardTANCETTANCET 2026TANCET 2026 Hall TicketTANCET admit card 2026

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TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Check Direct Link, And Steps To Download

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TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Check Direct Link, And Steps To Download
TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Check Direct Link, And Steps To Download
TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Check Direct Link, And Steps To Download
TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Check Direct Link, And Steps To Download

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