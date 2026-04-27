TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card on 27 April, and thousands of engineering and pharmacy aspirants in Telangana can breathe a sigh of relief. All the candidates who have registered for TS EAMCET 2026 can download their hall ticket from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, using their login details. This is a compulsory document for admission to the examination hall.

When was TS EAMCET 2026 admit card released

The TS EAMCET 2026 admit card will be released on 27 April. All the candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can download their hall ticket online. Students must not wait until the last minute to download the hall ticket, as traffic on the website will be very high.

How to download the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card

All the candidates can download their TS EAMCET 2026 hall ticket by this process.

Go to the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in .

Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 hall ticket link

Enter registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details.

Download and save the admit card.

Students should print the hall ticket on the day of the examination.

What details are mentioned on TS EAMCET admit card

Candidates should check the information on the TS EAMCET admit card carefully. The details on the admit card include the name of the candidate, the name of the father, date of birth and gender.

The admit card also contains the candidate’s photograph and signature, registration number, date of examination, exam day and details of the allotted centre. Any mistake should be reported immediately.

What are TS EAMCET 2026 exam dates

The TS EAMCET 2026 will be conducted in stages: The agriculture and pharmacy exams will be conducted on 4th and 5th May for TS EAMCET 2026. The engineering exam will be conducted from 9th to 11th May. Candidates need to refer to the admit card for their date and time.

What is TS EAMCET 2026 exam pattern

There will be a total of 160 questions in the question paper. These will include 40 questions each in physics and chemistry and 80 questions in mathematics. Since there is no negative marking, candidates can attempt all the questions.

Can candidates still register for TS EAMCET 2026

If candidates have not applied yet, they can still register by paying a late fee. The TS EAMCET registration late fee will be available until 2 May 2026. But it’s definitely not recommended that candidates plan to register on the last day. Candidates have to download the hall ticket as soon as possible and make sure that all the information is correct. The admit card is required to enter the hall and candidates cannot take the exam if they cannot present it.