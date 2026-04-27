LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bageshwar Dham Prachi Nigam Atharva Vyas organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Prachi Nigam Atharva Vyas organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Prachi Nigam Atharva Vyas organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Prachi Nigam Atharva Vyas organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bageshwar Dham Prachi Nigam Atharva Vyas organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Prachi Nigam Atharva Vyas organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Prachi Nigam Atharva Vyas organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Prachi Nigam Atharva Vyas organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card on April 27, 2026.

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card
TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 27, 2026 13:01:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card on 27 April, and thousands of engineering and pharmacy aspirants in Telangana can breathe a sigh of relief. All the candidates who have registered for TS EAMCET 2026 can download their hall ticket from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, using their login details. This is a compulsory document for admission to the examination hall. 

When was TS EAMCET 2026 admit card released

The TS EAMCET 2026 admit card will be released on 27 April. All the candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can download their hall ticket online. Students must not wait until the last minute to download the hall ticket, as traffic on the website will be very high.

How to download the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card

All the candidates can download their TS EAMCET 2026 hall ticket by this process.

You Might Be Interested In
  • Go to the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 hall ticket link
  • Enter registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Submit the details.
  • Download and save the admit card.

Students should print the hall ticket on the day of the examination.

What details are mentioned on TS EAMCET admit card

Candidates should check the information on the TS EAMCET admit card carefully. The details on the admit card include the name of the candidate, the name of the father, date of birth and gender.

The admit card also contains the candidate’s photograph and signature, registration number, date of examination, exam day and details of the allotted centre. Any mistake should be reported immediately.

What are TS EAMCET 2026 exam dates

The TS EAMCET 2026 will be conducted in stages: The agriculture and pharmacy exams will be conducted on 4th and 5th May for TS EAMCET 2026. The engineering exam will be conducted from 9th to 11th May. Candidates need to refer to the admit card for their date and time.

What is TS EAMCET 2026 exam pattern

There will be a total of 160 questions in the question paper. These will include 40 questions each in physics and chemistry and 80 questions in mathematics. Since there is no negative marking, candidates can attempt all the questions. 

Can candidates still register for TS EAMCET 2026

If candidates have not applied yet, they can still register by paying a late fee. The TS EAMCET registration late fee will be available until 2 May 2026. But it’s definitely not recommended that candidates plan to register on the last day. Candidates have to download the hall ticket as soon as possible and make sure that all the information is correct. The admit card is required to enter the hall and candidates cannot take the exam if they cannot present it.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: TS EAMCETTS EAMCET 2026 admit cardTS EAMCET admit cardTS EAMCET exam dateTS EAMCET hall ticket 2026

RELATED News

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Result Update, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

Is NEET Admit Card 2026 Released on 26 April 2026? NTA Postponed NEET UG Hall Ticket; Check Official Updated Date, Time, Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More

‘Have 4 Children, Give 1 To RSS, Army’: Bageshwar Baba’s Big Pitch At Nagpur Event, Doubles Down On Criticism, ‘Nothing Wrong in What I Said’

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tech Billionaires Set For High-Stakes Courtroom Battle Over OpenAI’s Nonprofit Model

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

How to Use a Home Loan Prepayment Calculator to Save Lakhs on Interest

Riteish Deshmukh Vs Bageshwar Baba: Raja Shivaji Actor Reacts To Shivaji Maharaj Row, Calls Remarks ‘Distorted Nonsense’

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (April 27): Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata As Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2%

‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

Mahindra To Reveal XUV 3XO CNG Version: 1.2L Turbo Engine, Manual Gearbox, And Dual-Cylinder Setup — Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Rules Theatres With Rs 113 Crore

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download
TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download
TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download
TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

QUICK LINKS