Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Fully Funded MEXT Scholarship 2026: Japan is now open to students who wants to study abroad. The Japanese government is offering the MEXT Scholarship 2026. This is a deal because it is a fully funded program. Indian students can use this scholarship to study for a Masters degree or a PhD at an university. The Embassy of Japan in India announced this scholarship. They want to help Indian students study in Japan and learn about the culture. They also want to help Japanese students learn about culture. The scholarship will pay for everything so Indian students do not have to worry about money.

Application Process and Deadline

People who want to apply for the scholarship have to send in a form by email. They have to do this before May 13 2026 at 11:59 pm. After that there will be a screening process. Then there will be a written test on June 28. Some people will also have to do an interview in July. The Embassy will announce who got the scholarship.

Scholarship Duration

The scholarship will start in April, September or October 2027. It will end in March 2029. People who want to apply should read the rules carefully. They need to know how long they will be in school. If someone is studying for a Masters degree or a PhD they will get money for the time they are in school.

Eligible Fields of Study

The MEXT Scholarship 2026 covers a lot of subjects. These include humanities, social sciences, mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology. It also includes biotechnology, agriculture, environmental science and pharmaceutical sciences. People can also study engineering, architecture, material science, electrical engineering, robotics, computer science and sports science.

Eligibility Criteria and Academic Requirements

To apply for a Masters program people need a bachelors degree. They need to have least 70 per cent marks. People who want to apply for a PhD need a Masters degree. They also need to have least 70 per cent marks and some work experience. For people who want to study humanities or social sciences they need least 65 per cent marks.

Financial Benefits and Coverage

The scholarship gives people a lot of money. PhD students will get 145,000 yen per month. Masters students will get 144,000 yen per month. They will not have to pay tuition fees. They will also get a plane ticket to Japan and back home. This means they do not have to spend any money.

Important Advisory for Applicants

The Japan Information Centre in New Delhi told people to use official information. They should not ask many questions. People should only contact the centre if they really need help.

The MEXT Scholarship 2026 is an opportunity, for Indian students. They can study in Japan. get a lot of money to help themselves also they will get to learn about culture.