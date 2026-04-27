LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen AAP News Baloch liberation army Bhubaneswar crime indian railways Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift 45 Degrees abbas aragchi Cole allen
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Fully Funded MEXT Scholarship 2026: The MEXT Scholarship 2026 announced by the Embassy of Japan in India is a chance for Indian students to study in Japan. It is a funded scholarship for Master’s and PhD Programme. To apply Indian students under 35 years old need to send an application by email to the Embassy of Japan in India by May 13 2026.

Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 27, 2026 14:36:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Fully Funded MEXT Scholarship 2026: Japan is now open to students who wants to study abroad. The Japanese government is offering the MEXT Scholarship 2026. This is a deal because it is a fully funded program. Indian students can use this scholarship to study for a Masters degree or a PhD at an university. The Embassy of Japan in India announced this scholarship. They want to help Indian students study in Japan and learn about the culture. They also want to help Japanese students learn about culture. The scholarship will pay for everything so Indian students do not have to worry about money.

Application Process and Deadline

People who want to apply for the scholarship have to send in a form by email. They have to do this before May 13 2026 at 11:59 pm. After that there will be a screening process. Then there will be a written test on June 28. Some people will also have to do an interview in July. The Embassy will announce who got the scholarship.

Scholarship Duration

The scholarship will start in April, September or October 2027. It will end in March 2029. People who want to apply should read the rules carefully. They need to know how long they will be in school. If someone is studying for a Masters degree or a PhD they will get money for the time they are in school.

You Might Be Interested In

Eligible Fields of Study

The MEXT Scholarship 2026 covers a lot of subjects. These include humanities, social sciences, mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology. It also includes biotechnology, agriculture, environmental science and pharmaceutical sciences. People can also study engineering, architecture, material science, electrical engineering, robotics, computer science and sports science.

Eligibility Criteria and Academic Requirements

To apply for a Masters program people need a bachelors degree. They need to have least 70 per cent marks. People who want to apply for a PhD need a Masters degree. They also need to have least 70 per cent marks and some work experience. For people who want to study humanities or social sciences they need least 65 per cent marks.

Financial Benefits and Coverage

The scholarship gives people a lot of money. PhD students will get 145,000 yen per month. Masters students will get 144,000 yen per month. They will not have to pay tuition fees. They will also get a plane ticket to Japan and back home. This means they do not have to spend any money.

Important Advisory for Applicants

The Japan Information Centre in New Delhi told people to use official information. They should not ask many questions. People should only contact the centre if they really need help.

The MEXT Scholarship 2026 is an opportunity, for Indian students. They can study in Japan. get a lot of money to help themselves also they will get to learn about culture.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Result Update, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out; Not Loading? Check Direct NEET Hall Ticket Link, And Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Shocker: Four Family Members Die After Suspected Food Poisoning Linked To Watermelon Consumption; Investigation Underway | Here’s How To Check If It Is Safe To Eat

Who Is Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma? Arvind Kejriwal Boycotts Court Proceedings In Delhi Excise Policy Case Citing Conflict of Interest: ‘Won’t Be Possible For Me To…’

BLA’s 27 Attacks Rock Pakistan: 42 Soldiers Killed, Posts Seized, Asim Munir’s Troops Forced To Retreat In Balochistan Offensive

Bhubaneswar Hostel Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student In Rented Room; Promises Free Groceries Monthly To Silence Her

‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch

Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Stock Market Holiday 2026: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed on May 1 For Maharashtra Day? Here’s What Investors Need to Know

“I Will Return for BJP’s Oath-Taking After May 4”: Narendra Modi Signals Win At Barrackpore Rally

West Bengal Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch

OnePlus Nord 6 Review: Flagship-Level Performance, Rugged Durability, And 9,000mAh Battery — Is It Worth Buying?

Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside
Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside
Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside
Japan’s MEXT Scholarship 2026 Now Open for Indian Students: Fully Funded, Eligibility Details Inside

QUICK LINKS