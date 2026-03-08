CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon, Check How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET February 2026 answer key soon on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the provisional CTET answer key 2026 along with their response sheets once the link is activated.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was conducted on February 7 and February 8, 2026, for candidates aspiring to become teachers in schools across India. The exam determines eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 5 (Paper 1) and Classes 6 to 8 (Paper 2).

Officials generally release the provisional answer key around two weeks after the examination, making the release likely soon.

When will the CTET answer key 2026 be released

The CTET February 2026 answer key is expected to be published shortly on the official CTET portal. Once released, candidates will be able to access the provisional answer key and their recorded responses by logging into the website.

The answer key allows candidates to compare their responses with the official answers and estimate their likely scores before the final results are declared.

Can candidates challenge the CTET answer key 2026

Yes. CBSE will open a CTET answer key challenge window after releasing the provisional answer key.

The objection window will remain open for two to three days, during which candidates can raise objections if they believe any answer in the key is incorrect. To challenge a response, applicants must submit supporting evidence and pay the prescribed fee through the official portal.

All objections submitted during this period will be reviewed by subject experts.

How to download the CBSE CTET answer key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the CTET answer key 2026:

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.

Click on the link titled “Login: CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key.”

Enter the registration ID and password.

View the answer key and response sheet displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for reference.

Candidates are advised to check all answers carefully after downloading the provisional key.

What happens after the CTET final answer key

After reviewing the objections, CBSE will release the final CTET answer key 2026. The final key will incorporate valid corrections and will be used to prepare the CTET February 2026 results.

The CTET exam is conducted nationwide to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in central government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and other affiliated institutions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the answer key release and result announcement.

