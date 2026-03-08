Delhi Government to Begin Online Admissions for 12 Special Schools, Apply From March 9

The Directorate of Education (DoE) under the Government of Delhi has started the admission process for 12 government and government-aided special schools for the current academic session. The admissions will be open for multiple classes, ranging from Nursery to Class 10 and Class 12.

According to officials, the initiative aims to provide specialised education and support to children with special needs through dedicated institutions across the national capital.

When will Delhi special school admissions 2026 start

The Delhi special school admission 2026 process will begin on March 9, 2026. Parents and guardians can register their children during the application window, which will remain open until March 17, 2026.

After the registration process, applicants will be required to complete document verification at the respective schools.

What is the document verification schedule

As part of the Delhi government special school admission process, parents and guardians must visit the allotted schools to verify the required documents.

The document verification process will take place between March 18 and March 23, 2026, during regular working hours at the respective schools. Authorities have advised parents to carry all necessary documents to ensure a smooth verification process.

How will students be allotted seats in special schools

The seat allotment for Delhi special schools will be carried out based on the availability of seats in each institution.

According to the DoE, the allotment of schools will be announced on April 1, 2026, and the entire admission process is expected to conclude by April 2, 2026.

This structured timeline has been designed to ensure that admissions are completed before the beginning of the new academic session.

What happens if applications exceed available seats

If the number of applications for a particular class exceeds the available seats, the Delhi Directorate of Education will conduct a draw of lots to determine the final selection.

The draw, if required, will be held on March 24 at 11 am. Officials stated that the process will take place in the presence of School Management Committee members and parents to ensure transparency.

The Delhi government’s initiative to conduct centralised admissions for special schools is intended to make the process more transparent and accessible for families seeking specialised educational support for their children.

Parents are encouraged to complete the registration within the specified timeline and follow the official guidelines to avoid last-minute complications.