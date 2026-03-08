LIVE TV
Home > Education > ICAI Announces CA Foundation and Inter Results 2026, Check Key Details And List of Toppers

ICAI Announces CA Foundation and Inter Results 2026, Check Key Details And List of Toppers

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation January 2026 results along with the list of top-performing candidates.

ICAI CA Foundation 2026 Toppers
ICAI CA Foundation 2026 Toppers

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 8, 2026 14:57:58 IST

ICAI Announces CA Foundation and Inter Results 2026, Check Key Details And List of Toppers

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation January 2026 results along with the list of top-performing candidates.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official ICAI website using their roll number and registration details.

The institute has also released the CA Foundation January 2026 toppers list, highlighting candidates who secured the highest marks in the examination. 

This year, Logapriya P P from Madurai secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 366 marks out of 400, achieving 91.50 percent.

The CA Foundation exam is the first stage of the Chartered Accountancy course and serves as the gateway for students aspiring to become Chartered Accountants.

Who are the CA Foundation January 2026 toppers

The CA Foundation January 2026 toppers list features candidates who demonstrated exceptional performance across all subjects in the exam.

The top rank holders include:

  • AIR 1: Logapriya P P (Madurai) – 366/400 marks, 91.50 percent
  • AIR 2: Khushi Sikaria (Midnapore) – 365/400 marks, 91.25 percent
  • AIR 3: Hiba P (Kannur) – 361/400 marks, 90.25 percent
  • AIR 3: Suman Karki (Kathmandu) – 361/400 marks, 90.25 percent
  • AIR 3: Raghav Naresh Gupta (Surat) – 361/400 marks, 90.25 percent

The narrow margin between the top ranks reflects the intense competition among candidates in this session.

What is the CA Foundation January 2026 pass percentage

ICAI also released the CA Foundation January 2026 pass percentage, providing an overview of candidate performance in the examination.

According to the official data, the overall pass percentage stood at 19.23 percent. When divided by gender:

  • Male candidates’ pass percentage: 20.13 percent
  • Female candidates’ pass percentage: 18.26 percent

These figures highlight the competitive nature of the CA Foundation examination.

Logapriya P P, who secured the top rank in the CA Foundation January 2026 exam, scored 366 out of 400 marks, making her the highest scorer in the session.

Her performance reflects strong conceptual understanding and consistent preparation across all papers in the exam.

What is the next step after clearing the CA Foundation

The CA Foundation examination is the entry-level stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme conducted by ICAI. Candidates who successfully clear this exam become eligible to register for the CA Intermediate level, which is the second stage of the professional course.

With the results now declared, successful candidates are expected to begin preparations for the CA Intermediate examinations, which require a deeper understanding of accounting, law, and taxation concepts.

ICAI conducts CA examinations multiple times a year, giving aspirants opportunities to progress through the professional qualification while strengthening their academic and practical knowledge.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 2:57 PM IST
ICAI Announces CA Foundation and Inter Results 2026, Check Key Details And List of Toppers

QUICK LINKS