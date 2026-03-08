CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Released for March 11–13, Check Direct Download Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG admit card 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the examinations on March 11, 12, and 13. Applicants who registered for the entrance test can download their hall tickets from the official website.

The admit cards are available on the official portal of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth to access the document.

Earlier, the agency had already issued hall tickets for candidates appearing on March 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.

What are the CUET PG 2026 exam dates

The CUET PG 2026 is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions across India.

The examination is being conducted on multiple dates in March. According to NTA, the test schedule is from March 6 to March 27.

Candidates appearing for the upcoming exam dates must download their hall tickets before the examination.

Who can download the CUET PG admit card 2026

Candidates scheduled to appear for the March 11 to March 13 exam dates can now access their CUET PG 2026 admit card.

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to log in to the official website using their application credentials. Candidates need to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute issues.

What details are mentioned on the CUET PG hall ticket 2026

The CUET PG admit card 2026 contains several important details that candidates must verify carefully before the examination.

These include:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Examination date

Reporting time

Shift timing

Address of the exam centre

If candidates find any discrepancy in the details, they should contact the examination authorities immediately.

How to download the CUET PG admit card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CUET PG hall ticket 2026:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Click on the link titled CUET PG 2026 Admit Card.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the admit card.

Download the document and take a printout for the exam day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identification document to the exam centre. They are also advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the CUET PG 2026 examination schedule and instructions.