ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
LIVE TV
Home > Education > ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations held in January 2026.

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 8, 2026 13:08:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations held in January 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official ICAI portal using their roll number or registration number.

Along with the results, ICAI also released the CA Intermediate January 2026 toppers list. This year, Kanhiya Lal from Ellenabad secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an impressive 508 marks out of 600, achieving 84.67 percent.

You Might Be Interested In

Thousands of candidates from across India appeared for the examination, which is considered one of the most competitive stages in the Chartered Accountancy course.

Who are the CA Intermediate January 2026 toppers

The CA Intermediate January 2026 topper list highlights candidates who performed exceptionally across subjects such as accounting, taxation, auditing and corporate laws.

The top three rank holders are:

  • AIR 1: Kanhiya Lal (Ellenabad) – 508 marks, 84.67 percent
  • AIR 2: Fathima Sheza K (Perintalmanna) – 504 marks, 84 percent
  • AIR 3: Vanya Bansal (Faridabad) – 498 marks, 83 percent

These students secured top ranks by maintaining strong conceptual clarity and consistent performance across papers.

What is the CA Intermediate January 2026 pass percentage

The CA Intermediate January 2026 pass percentage indicates that the examination remained highly competitive.

According to ICAI data:

  • Group 1 pass percentage: 13.96 percent
  • Group 2 pass percentage: 15.54 percent
  • Both groups together: 9.39 percent

The relatively low pass percentage reflects the rigorous evaluation process and the level of preparation required to clear the exam.

What is the role of the CA Intermediate exam in the course

The CA Intermediate exam is the second stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme conducted by ICAI. Students typically appear for this level after clearing the CA Foundation exam, which serves as the entry point into the professional course.

At the Intermediate stage, candidates are tested on core subjects including financial accounting, taxation, auditing, and corporate laws, making it a crucial milestone for aspiring Chartered Accountants.

What should students do after the CA Intermediate results

With the results now declared, successful candidates will move ahead to prepare for the CA Final examination, the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy qualification.

Students who did not clear the exam may review their scorecards and subject-wise marks to identify areas that require improvement before attempting the next session.

ICAI conducts the CA examinations twice a year, giving candidates multiple opportunities to progress in the professional course while strengthening their conceptual understanding and exam readiness.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here
First published on: Mar 8, 2026 1:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CA Intermediate examCA Intermediate January 2026 pass percentageCA Intermediate January 2026 toppersCA Intermediate results

RELATED News

ICAI CA Inter January Result 2026: Direct Link to Check and Download Inter, Foundation Merit List at icai.nic.in, Latest Official Updates on Release Timing

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

SSC CGL 2025 Post Preference Submission Starts March 9; Check Deadline And Key Details Here

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Check Post-Wise Exam Dates

LATEST NEWS

US-Israel War Fallout: Iran Power Struggle Deepens After Ali Khamenei’s Death As Hardliners Clash With President Masoud Pezeshkian

US-Israel May Deploy Special Forces To Seize Iran’s Nuclear Sites And Uranium Stockpile, New Report Claims

Daylight Saving Time 2026: When DST Starts and Ends in US and Canada? Date, Last Time Clocks Change, Affect on Your Health

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 3 Times Suryakumar Yadav Was Brutally Trolled For His Press Conference Replies | WATCH

From Film Sets To Eco Startups: Bollywood Divas Are Redefining Entrepreneurships With Their Eco- Friendly Brands

Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

IND vs NZ: Indirect Dig at Virat Kohli? Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘Team Over Milestones’ Remark Goes Viral Before T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Watch

‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

QUICK LINKS