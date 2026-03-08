ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations held in January 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official ICAI portal using their roll number or registration number.

Along with the results, ICAI also released the CA Intermediate January 2026 toppers list. This year, Kanhiya Lal from Ellenabad secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an impressive 508 marks out of 600, achieving 84.67 percent.

Thousands of candidates from across India appeared for the examination, which is considered one of the most competitive stages in the Chartered Accountancy course.

Who are the CA Intermediate January 2026 toppers

The CA Intermediate January 2026 topper list highlights candidates who performed exceptionally across subjects such as accounting, taxation, auditing and corporate laws.

The top three rank holders are:

AIR 1: Kanhiya Lal (Ellenabad) – 508 marks, 84.67 percent

AIR 2: Fathima Sheza K (Perintalmanna) – 504 marks, 84 percent

AIR 3: Vanya Bansal (Faridabad) – 498 marks, 83 percent

These students secured top ranks by maintaining strong conceptual clarity and consistent performance across papers.

What is the CA Intermediate January 2026 pass percentage

The CA Intermediate January 2026 pass percentage indicates that the examination remained highly competitive.

According to ICAI data:

Group 1 pass percentage: 13.96 percent

Group 2 pass percentage: 15.54 percent

Both groups together: 9.39 percent

The relatively low pass percentage reflects the rigorous evaluation process and the level of preparation required to clear the exam.

What is the role of the CA Intermediate exam in the course

The CA Intermediate exam is the second stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme conducted by ICAI. Students typically appear for this level after clearing the CA Foundation exam, which serves as the entry point into the professional course.

At the Intermediate stage, candidates are tested on core subjects including financial accounting, taxation, auditing, and corporate laws, making it a crucial milestone for aspiring Chartered Accountants.

What should students do after the CA Intermediate results

With the results now declared, successful candidates will move ahead to prepare for the CA Final examination, the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy qualification.

Students who did not clear the exam may review their scorecards and subject-wise marks to identify areas that require improvement before attempting the next session.

ICAI conducts the CA examinations twice a year, giving candidates multiple opportunities to progress in the professional course while strengthening their conceptual understanding and exam readiness.