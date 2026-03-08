RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 city intimation slip 2026 on the official website.

Candidates who have registered under CEN No. 06/2025 will be able to check their allotted exam city through the official website once the link is activated.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 16 and March 27, 2026, across multiple examination centres in the country.

Applicants appearing for the exam will be able to access the city slip by logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth.

The city intimation slip helps candidates know the city where their examination centre will be located, allowing them to make travel arrangements in advance.

What is the RRB NTPC CBT 1 city intimation slip 2026

The RRB NTPC city intimation slip is an advanced document released before the admit card. It informs candidates about the exam city and exam date, but it does not serve as an entry pass to the examination hall.

The Railway Recruitment Board releases the slip early so that candidates travelling from different cities can plan their journey and accommodation ahead of time.

How many vacancies are available

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,810 graduate-level vacancies in the Indian Railways. The posts notified under this recruitment include:

Commercial Apprentice

Traffic Assistant

Goods Guard

Station Master

Junior Clerk

These positions fall under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for graduate candidates.

What details are mentioned on the RRB NTPC city slip

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level city slip 2026 will include important information such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam city name, and date, along with the exam centre details.

How to download the RRB NTPC CBT 1 city slip

Candidates can follow these steps once the link becomes active:

Visit the official regional RRB websites.

Click on the link for CEN 06/2025 NTPC (Graduate) CBT 1 City Intimation Slip.

Enter the registration number and password/date of birth.

The exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

When will the RRB NTPC admit card 2026 be released

The RRB NTPC admit card 2026 will be issued separately. As per the usual schedule followed by the Railway Recruitment Board, the admit card is expected to be released around four days before the examination date.

The hall ticket will contain the exact exam centre address, reporting time, shift timing, and exam instructions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for the latest updates on the city slip, admit card release, and examination schedule.