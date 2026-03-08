RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 city intimation slip 2026 on the official website.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 8, 2026 12:10:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 city intimation slip 2026 on the official website. 

Candidates who have registered under CEN No. 06/2025 will be able to check their allotted exam city through the official website once the link is activated.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 16 and March 27, 2026, across multiple examination centres in the country.

You Might Be Interested In

Applicants appearing for the exam will be able to access the city slip by logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth.

The city intimation slip helps candidates know the city where their examination centre will be located, allowing them to make travel arrangements in advance.

What is the RRB NTPC CBT 1 city intimation slip 2026

The RRB NTPC city intimation slip is an advanced document released before the admit card. It informs candidates about the exam city and exam date, but it does not serve as an entry pass to the examination hall.

The Railway Recruitment Board releases the slip early so that candidates travelling from different cities can plan their journey and accommodation ahead of time.

 How many vacancies are available

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,810 graduate-level vacancies in the Indian Railways. The posts notified under this recruitment include:

  • Commercial Apprentice
  • Traffic Assistant
  • Goods Guard
  • Station Master
  • Junior Clerk

These positions fall under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for graduate candidates.

What details are mentioned on the RRB NTPC city slip

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level city slip 2026 will include important information such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam city name, and date, along with the exam centre details. 

How to download the RRB NTPC CBT 1 city slip

Candidates can follow these steps once the link becomes active:

  • Visit the official regional RRB websites.
  • Click on the link for CEN 06/2025 NTPC (Graduate) CBT 1 City Intimation Slip.
  • Enter the registration number and password/date of birth.
  • The exam city slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

When will the RRB NTPC admit card 2026 be released

The RRB NTPC admit card 2026 will be issued separately. As per the usual schedule followed by the Railway Recruitment Board, the admit card is expected to be released around four days before the examination date.

The hall ticket will contain the exact exam centre address, reporting time, shift timing, and exam instructions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for the latest updates on the city slip, admit card release, and examination schedule.

Also Read: UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in
First published on: Mar 8, 2026 12:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: rrb ntpc admit cardRRB NTPC CBT 1 city intimation slip 2026RRB NTPC CBT 1 city slipRRB NTPC exam

RELATED News

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

SSC CGL 2025 Post Preference Submission Starts March 9; Check Deadline And Key Details Here

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Check Post-Wise Exam Dates

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 2,076 Vacancies

LATEST NEWS

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

From Smriti Mandhana to Manu Bhaker: Women Athletes Who Inspire Indian Sports | Women’s Day 2026

Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

Majnu Bhai, Uday and Dr. Ghungroo Will Be Back? Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar And Paresh Rawal Reunite For ‘Welcome 4’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana First Look Launch Delayed Till THIS DATE? Fans Wonder What’s Causing Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Mythological Reveal Hold-Up

Zohran Mamdani’s New York Home Targeted With Smoking Projectiles During Protest; Police Arrest Six — What We Know So Far

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Shocking Reports Emerge About The Girl Seen In The Video, Everything You Should Know

F1 Australian GP: Valtteri Bottas Retires With Technical Issue Amid Chaotic Race at Albert Park

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

QUICK LINKS