UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026 for candidates who registered for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Applicants can now check their exam city, exam date, and shift details through the official website.

Candidates must log in to the official portal uppbpb.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip. The document is meant to help candidates plan their travel and exam arrangements before the official admit card is released.

According to the board, the UP Police SI written examination 2026 will be conducted on March 14 and March 15 across multiple centres in the state.

What is the UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026

The UP Police SI exam city slip is an advance document released before the admit card. It informs candidates about the district where their examination centre will be located, along with the exam date and shift timing.

This helps candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. However, the slip does not serve as an entry pass for the exam hall.

The official UP Police SI admit card 2026 will be released separately and will include the exact examination centre address.

When will the UP Police SI Exam 2026 be conducted

The UP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination 2026 will be held on March 14 and March 15 in offline mode.

The examination will follow an OMR-based format and will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning session will begin at 10 am, while the afternoon session will start at 3 pm.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their exam city slip to confirm their assigned exam date and shift timing.

How many candidates registered for UP Police SI recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Sub-Inspector Civil Police and equivalent posts under advertisement number PRPB-B (Sub Inspector Cadre) – 03/2025.

According to official data, more than 15,75,760 candidates have registered for 4,543 vacancies under the recruitment process. The examination will be conducted at centres located across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

How to check UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access the exam city slip:

Go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in

Find and open the recruitment section on the homepage

Select the link for UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login fields

After logging in, check your exam city, date, and shift details

Download the slip and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates should verify all the information mentioned in the slip carefully.

When will the UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 be released

The UP Police SI admit card 2026 is expected to be released on March 11 on the official website. The admit card will contain key details such as the exact exam centre address, roll number, exam instructions, and candidate photograph.

Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre, as entry will not be allowed without these documents.

