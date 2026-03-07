LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War donald trump Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026.

UP Police SI Exam 2026
UP Police SI Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 7, 2026 18:51:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026 for candidates who registered for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Applicants can now check their exam city, exam date, and shift details through the official website.

Candidates must log in to the official portal uppbpb.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip. The document is meant to help candidates plan their travel and exam arrangements before the official admit card is released.

According to the board, the UP Police SI written examination 2026 will be conducted on March 14 and March 15 across multiple centres in the state.

You Might Be Interested In

What is the UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026

The UP Police SI exam city slip is an advance document released before the admit card. It informs candidates about the district where their examination centre will be located, along with the exam date and shift timing.

This helps candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. However, the slip does not serve as an entry pass for the exam hall.

The official UP Police SI admit card 2026 will be released separately and will include the exact examination centre address.

When will the UP Police SI Exam 2026 be conducted

The UP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination 2026 will be held on March 14 and March 15 in offline mode.

The examination will follow an OMR-based format and will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning session will begin at 10 am, while the afternoon session will start at 3 pm.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their exam city slip to confirm their assigned exam date and shift timing.

How many candidates registered for UP Police SI recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Sub-Inspector Civil Police and equivalent posts under advertisement number PRPB-B (Sub Inspector Cadre) – 03/2025.

According to official data, more than 15,75,760 candidates have registered for 4,543 vacancies under the recruitment process. The examination will be conducted at centres located across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

How to check UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access the exam city slip:

  • Go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in
  • Find and open the recruitment section on the homepage
  • Select the link for UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login fields
  • After logging in, check your exam city, date, and shift details
  • Download the slip and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates should verify all the information mentioned in the slip carefully.

When will the UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 be released

The UP Police SI admit card 2026 is expected to be released on March 11 on the official website. The admit card will contain key details such as the exact exam centre address, roll number, exam instructions, and candidate photograph.

Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre, as entry will not be allowed without these documents.

Also Read: SSC CGL 2025 Post Preference Submission Starts March 9; Check Deadline And Key Details Here

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 6:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UP Police SI Admit Card 2026UP Police SI Exam 2026UP Police SI Exam City Slip 2026UP Police SI recruitment 2026

RELATED News

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Check Post-Wise Exam Dates

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 2,076 Vacancies

Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Details, And Direct Link To Download

CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026: Last-Minute Preparation Tips to Maximise Scores

LATEST NEWS

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

Boy Proposes To Girl From Below Her Balcony With His Family And Friends; Viral Video Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

‘Vijay Is My Home’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Massive Backlash For Remark On TVK Chief; 2-Year-Old Leo Success Meet Video Goes Viral After Sangeetha Files For Divorce

Amid Middle East Tensions, Dubai Airports Restart Partial Operations At DXB And DWC, Authorities Deny Strike Rumours

‘Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard’: Donald Trump Issues Big Warning, Threatens Complete Destruction After Tehran Apologises To Neighbours

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details — All You Need To Know

‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says ‘Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge’ | WATCH

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch FA cup match on TV and Online In India

What Led To Flipkart Layoffs? Around 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Annual Performance Review, Job Cuts Linked To ‘One-Star’ Ratings

Mitchell Santner Names Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy As Biggest Threats Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

QUICK LINKS