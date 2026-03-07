SSC CGL 2025 Post Preference Submission Starts March 9; Check Deadline And Key Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the next stage of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025.

Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-II exam will soon be able to submit their post preferences through the official portal.

According to the commission, the option-cum-preference submission window will open on March 9, 2026, at 6 pm. Eligible candidates must complete the process online before March 12, 2026, at 6 pm. The submission facility will be available through the candidate login section on the official SSC website.

The commission has clarified that only candidates who took the Tier-II examination will be able to access the preference submission link.

When will the SSC CGL 2025 post preference submission begin

The SSC CGL 2025 post preference window will open on the evening of March 9 and will remain active for three days. During this period, candidates can log in to their accounts and select their preferred posts and departments.

Applicants may update or change their choices multiple times before the deadline. However, once the window closes, the last submitted preference list will be treated as final.

How important is SSC CGL post preference for final selection

The commission has made it clear that post preference submission is a compulsory step in the recruitment process. Candidates who do not complete the submission within the specified timeline may not be considered for the final merit list.

SSC has also stated that requests regarding missed submissions after the deadline will not be entertained.

What is the SSC CGL 2025 exam timeline so far

The SSC CGL Tier-I examination was conducted earlier in computer-based mode. The results of this stage were announced on December 18, 2025.

Candidates who cleared Tier-I appeared for the Tier-II examination held between January 18 and January 20, 2026. With Tier-II now completed, the commission has moved to the preference submission stage, which plays a role in determining final postings.

What should PwBD candidates keep in mind while selecting posts

Candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category should carefully review the posts listed for their disability category before selecting preferences.

If a candidate chooses a post that is not considered suitable for their disability category, it may lead to cancellation of candidature during verification.

The commission has advised applicants to read the official notification and related corrigenda issued earlier for complete information.

Candidates are also encouraged to check the physical and medical eligibility criteria for different posts before submitting their preferences to avoid complications later in the selection process.

