BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 for the Class 10 board examinations. The answer key has been made available on the official website. To access the document, students need to log in using their roll code and roll number.

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exams can now check the provisional answer key online and raise objections if they notice any discrepancies.

The board has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. Students can submit objections until March 13, 2026, at 5 pm.

Where to check the BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026

Students can access the BSEB Class 10 answer key 2026 through the official Bihar Board website. The provisional answer key has been released online so that candidates can verify the responses for the objective-type questions asked in the examination.

By comparing their answers with the official key, students can estimate their likely scores before the final result is declared.

What questions are included in the BSEB Class 10 answer key

The BSEB Matric provisional answer key includes correct responses for the objective-type questions that were part of the Class 10 board examinations.

These questions form a portion of the total marks in the exam, and reviewing the answer key helps students understand how they may have performed in this section. The board releases the provisional key to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.

If students find any incorrect answers in the key, they can submit an objection through the official portal along with a valid justification.

How to raise objections to the BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026

Students who wish to challenge the answer key must submit their objections online before the deadline.

They need to log in to the objection portal using their roll code and roll number and select the question they want to challenge. After providing the required explanation or supporting information, they can submit the objection for review.

The board will only consider objections submitted within the given time frame.

When were the BSEB Matric exams 2026 conducted

The BSEB Class 10 board examinations 2026 were held from February 17 to February 25 at examination centres across Bihar. A large number of students appeared for the annual Matric examination, which is an important milestone for progression to higher secondary education.

When will the final BSEB Matric answer key be released

After the objection window closes, the board will review the challenges submitted by students. Subject experts will examine the objections and verify whether any corrections are required.

If any error is confirmed, the board will update the answers and release the final BSEB Matric answer key. The evaluation process and preparation of the BSEB Matric Result 2026 will be based on this final answer key.