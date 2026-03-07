LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Education > BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 for the Class 10 board examinations.

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out
BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 7, 2026 17:29:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 for the Class 10 board examinations. The answer key has been made available on the official website. To access the document, students need to log in using their roll code and roll number.

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exams can now check the provisional answer key online and raise objections if they notice any discrepancies.

The board has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. Students can submit objections until March 13, 2026, at 5 pm.

You Might Be Interested In

Where to check the BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026

Students can access the BSEB Class 10 answer key 2026 through the official Bihar Board website. The provisional answer key has been released online so that candidates can verify the responses for the objective-type questions asked in the examination.

By comparing their answers with the official key, students can estimate their likely scores before the final result is declared.

What questions are included in the BSEB Class 10 answer key

The BSEB Matric provisional answer key includes correct responses for the objective-type questions that were part of the Class 10 board examinations.

These questions form a portion of the total marks in the exam, and reviewing the answer key helps students understand how they may have performed in this section. The board releases the provisional key to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.

If students find any incorrect answers in the key, they can submit an objection through the official portal along with a valid justification.

How to raise objections to the BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026

Students who wish to challenge the answer key must submit their objections online before the deadline.

They need to log in to the objection portal using their roll code and roll number and select the question they want to challenge. After providing the required explanation or supporting information, they can submit the objection for review.

The board will only consider objections submitted within the given time frame.

When were the BSEB Matric exams 2026 conducted

The BSEB Class 10 board examinations 2026 were held from February 17 to February 25 at examination centres across Bihar. A large number of students appeared for the annual Matric examination, which is an important milestone for progression to higher secondary education.

When will the final BSEB Matric answer key be released

After the objection window closes, the board will review the challenges submitted by students. Subject experts will examine the objections and verify whether any corrections are required.

If any error is confirmed, the board will update the answers and release the final BSEB Matric answer key. The evaluation process and preparation of the BSEB Matric Result 2026 will be based on this final answer key.

Also Read: CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Check Post-Wise Exam Dates
First published on: Mar 7, 2026 5:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key 2026BSEB Matric answer keyBSEB Matric Answer Key 2026BSEB Matric exams 2026

RELATED News

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 2,076 Vacancies

Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Details, And Direct Link To Download

CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026: Last-Minute Preparation Tips to Maximise Scores

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

Telangana TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download Class 10 Admit Card at bse.telangana.gov.in

LATEST NEWS

What Led To Flipkart Layoffs? Around 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Annual Performance Review, Job Cuts Linked To ‘One-Star’ Ratings

Mitchell Santner Names Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy As Biggest Threats Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Who Was Harwinder Singh Alias ‘Happy’? Punjab Sarpanch With Criminal Past Shot Dead In Daylight At Gym,Third Village Head Killed In Two Months

Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is Asia’s & India’s Richest Person In 2026? Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals The Answer

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Begins Batting Practice in Nets, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IND vs NZ WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ Bench Press Workout Before T20 World Cup 2026 Final Goes Viral, Fans Ask ‘Mr Olympia Loading?’

What Law Protects Sailors At Sea? Sri Lanka Says Iranian Crew Will Be Treated According To Global Humanitarian Rules

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here
BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here
BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here
BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

QUICK LINKS