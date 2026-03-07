LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Check Post-Wise Exam Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Tier-II exam schedule for Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 7, 2026 16:29:49 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Tier-II exam schedule for Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026.

The announcement follows the release of the Tier-I results earlier this month, and candidates who qualified in the first stage will now appear for the next round of the recruitment process.

According to the official notice issued on March 6, the CBSE DRQ Tier-II exams 2026 will be conducted on April 18, April 19, and April 26, 2026. The exams will take place in multiple sessions, depending on the post applied for.

Candidates who cleared the Tier-I examination will be eligible to take part in the Tier-II stage.

What is the CBSE DRQ Tier-II exam schedule 2026

CBSE has released a detailed timetable for the Tier-II examinations for several administrative and academic posts.

On April 18, 2026, the exam for Assistant Secretary (Level 10) will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, followed by the Accounts Officer (Level 10) exam from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

On April 19, 2026, candidates applying for the Superintendent (Level 6) post will appear for the exam from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam for Junior Translation Officer (Level 6) will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on the same day.

On April 26, 2026, the Junior Assistant (Level 2) exam will take place from 9:30 am to 11:45 am, while the Junior Accountant (Level 2) exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Will academic posts have a separate Tier-II exam

For certain academic positions, including Assistant Professor and Assistant Director (Academics, Training, and Skill Education), CBSE will conduct a common Tier-II examination.

The board has clarified that a common paper will be used for these posts as the syllabus and difficulty level are similar.

When will CBSE DRQ Tier-II admit cards be released

CBSE has informed candidates that the details related to exam city, examination centre, and admit cards will be released through the candidate login on the recruitment portal.

Applicants are advised to regularly check their login dashboard on the official portal for updates and download the admit card once it becomes available.

What is the next stage in the CBSE DRQ recruitment process

The Tier-II examination is an important stage in the CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota selection process. Candidates who successfully clear this round will move forward to the next phase of recruitment.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the exam pattern, syllabus, and instructions mentioned in the official notice and admit card before the examination date to avoid any last-minute difficulties.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CBSE DRQ recruitmentCBSE DRQ Tier 2 exam schedule 2026CBSE DRQ Tier-II admit cardsCBSE recruitment Tier 2 schedule

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Check Post-Wise Exam Dates

QUICK LINKS