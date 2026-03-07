LIVE TV
MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 2,076 Vacancies

The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sahakari Bank Limited (MP Apex Bank) will close the registration window for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026 on March 7.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 7, 2026 16:05:01 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sahakari Bank Limited (MP Apex Bank) will close the registration window for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026 on March 7.

Applicants who are interested in applying for the vacancies must complete their online application process before the deadline.

Eligible applicants can submit their forms through the official website, apexbankmp.bank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,076 posts across cooperative banks operating in Madhya Pradesh.

The vacancies include several roles such as Computer Operator, Society Manager, Computer Programmer, Financial Analyst, Internal Auditor, Branch Manager, and Accountant, along with other officer-level positions.

What are the vacancy details in the MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026

The recruitment campaign has been announced to fill 2,076 positions across various cooperative banks in the state.

Some of the key posts available in this recruitment drive include Computer Operator, Society Manager, Computer Programmer (Grade I and Grade II), Financial Analyst, Internal Auditor, Branch Manager, and Accountant.

Candidates can check the detailed distribution of vacancies, including category-wise reservations and post-wise eligibility requirements, in the official recruitment notification available on the bank’s website.

What is the age limit for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026

The age criteria vary depending on the post applied for. However, for most clerical-level positions, the minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 35 years.

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government guidelines.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility conditions and educational qualifications mentioned in the official notification before submitting their application.

What is the selection process for MP Apex Bank jobs

The selection process for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages.

Most candidates will be required to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT). For certain specialised or officer-level positions, shortlisted candidates may also have to attend a personal interview after clearing the written examination.

Details regarding the exam schedule, admit cards, and further stages of recruitment will be announced later on the official website.

How to apply for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:

  • Go to the official website apexbankmp. bank.in
  • Locate and open the Recruitment 2026 section on the homepage
  • Read the complete notification to check eligibility and instructions
  • Click on the online application link provided
  • Create a login using your email ID and mobile number
  • Enter the required details in the application form and upload the necessary documents
  • Complete the fee payment using the online payment options available
  • Review the details, submit the form, and save a copy of the confirmation page for reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues on the website.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 4:05 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 2,076 Vacancies

QUICK LINKS